An embarrassing incident occurred this Wednesday during the derby between Deportivo Táchira and Caracas, which was played at the Pueblo Nuevo stadium in San Cristóbal.

The match, valid for the fifth round of the FutVe League, the first division of that country, ended in a 1-1 draw. However, in the extra time, Panamanian Everardo Rose scored a goal that gave Caracas the victory.

Assistant Migdalia Rodriguez raised the flag and The central referee, Alexis Herrera, after consulting with the VAR, made the decision to annul the goal, in a wrong decision that was widely discussed on social media.

Although there was no need for the standings, In Venezuela, in every match, regardless of the result, there are penalty kicks, in the midst of an additional tournament called the Copa Rey de Marcas.

“These penalty shoot-outs are played once each of the matches of the day has finished, regardless of the result that has occurred in the official 90 minutes. Each team may draw up a list of up to 10 kickers, from among those called up to the official match, and any of them may compete even if they have been substituted or have not played the corresponding official match,” says the official LigaFutVe website.

“As it is a non-official parallel competition, coaches can also use any goalkeeper included in the squad to defend the opponent’s shots,” adds. The prize for winning is cash and other items, such as motorcycles.

Caracas’ incredible protest: it was back in the round

In protest against the disallowed goal, all of Caracas’ kickers kicked the ball out of play, and the substitute goalkeeper, Frankarlos Benítez, who came on to “save” in the shootout in place of Wuilker Faríñez, remained standing during all of the opponent’s kicks.

At Deportivo Táchira, Colombians Felipe Pardo and Carlos Robles were starters, but were replaced in the second half.

