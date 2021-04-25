ofMartina Lippl shut down

The police are investigating a DRK employee in a vaccination center. She is said to have replaced the vaccine with saline.

Wilhelmshaven – In the vaccination center in Friesland (Lower Saxony), an employee is said to have replaced the corona vaccine with a saline solution in six cases. The incident is said to have occurred on Wednesday (April 21), the police announced on Sunday.

A citizen’s telephone number (04461) -919-70-15 has been set up. And the police point out that there are “no health consequences for those affected”. But: “It is currently not possible to determine which of the people who were vaccinated by noon on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, received one of the 6 syringes with saline solution.”

Scandal in the vaccination center: employee exchanges Biontech vaccine for saline solution

The employee apparently simply replaced the Biontech vaccine * with a saline solution and vaccinated six people with it. How could that happen? The employee had the task of preparing syringes for the vaccinations, according to the police. According to her own statements, an ampoule with the Biontech vaccine fell to the ground. The woman then replaced the vaccine with a saline solution for six vaccinations. So drew saline into the syringes for the corona vaccinations.

Apparently the employee of the DRK district association Jeverland eV had a bad conscience afterwards. According to the police, the woman reported the incident to a colleague at a later date. This colleague finally informed an employee of the district of Friesland about it on Saturday (April 24th). According to their own statements, the police immediately started an investigation. The employee at the vaccination center and a witness were questioned.

As a motive, the woman told the police that she acted so as not to have to inform about a dropped ampoule. The public prosecutor’s office in Oldenburg is examining the relevance under criminal law.

Scandal in the vaccination center: those affected are still wanted

According to the police, it is currently not possible to determine which six people received the syringes with saline solution. The district of Friesland will therefore contact people who may be affected from Sunday. There are a total of 200 people who were vaccinated in the period up to 1 p.m. The citizens would receive an antigen test to determine whether the Biontech vaccination was carried out, according to the police report.

District administrator orders four-eyes principle

Friesland's District Administrator Sven Ambrosy was appalled by the incident: "This case is deeply shocking and for me the top priority is now to contact the citizens concerned." It is important to prevent an incident like this. "Since the person acted alone, I have now specified a four-eyes principle in the vaccination center, so that two people are always involved in handling the vaccination doses and drawing up the syringes," said Ambrosy.