Update from March 18, 2 p.m .: Putin reiterated the harsh criticism of US President Joe Biden. In a video link with citizens on the Black Sea Peninsula of Crimea, who today (March 18) are “celebrating” the seventh anniversary of “joining” Russia, Vladimir Putin wished the US President “good health”.

“As for what my American colleague said, we are really, as he said, personally acquainted: what would I answer him? I would tell him: stay healthy!

I wish him health, ”Putin said on this occasion on Thursday. He emphasized that these wishes for Biden were “without irony and without joke”. In an interview with the US television broadcaster ABC, Biden had previously answered yes to the question of whether he would describe Putin as a “killer”. The Kremlin had classified the statements as “very bad”.

Update from March 18, 1:30 p.m .: Now, Kremlin boss Vladimir Putin has also personally commented on the allegations made by US President Joe Biden. One should not infer others from oneself, Putin said in reference to the interview in which Biden answered in the affirmative when asked whether he thought Putin was a “killer”. “We always see our own characteristics in other people and think that they are like ourselves,” said Putin and accordingly indirectly accused Biden of the same.

Nevertheless, Putin declared on Thursday (March 18) in his televised statement that he did not want to break off relations with the USA despite the crisis. “We will defend our interests and work with them on terms that are beneficial to us,” said the Russian President. This statement is significant in view of the fact that, in response to Biden’s allegations, Russia ordered its ambassador to the United States back to Moscow for the first time in over 20 years. The Russian embassy in Moscow recently warned of a “collapse” of relations with Washington.

Update from March 18, 1 p.m .: The Kremlin has now officially sharply criticized the statements made by US President Joe Biden. Kremlin spokesman Dimitri Peskow found clear words to the Interfax agency on Thursday (March 18): “I’m just saying that these are very bad statements by the President of the USA”. In an interview with the US television broadcaster ABC, Biden last answered yes to the question of whether he would describe Putin as a “killer”.

The words from the Kremlin are clear: “Of course, there has never been anything like this in history,” said Peskov. He referred to the “very bad” Russian-American relations. Biden has now shown that he has no interest in improving the relationship. The well-known Moscow foreign politician Konstantin Kosachev also described Biden’s statements as inadmissible. The Deputy Chief of the Russian Federation Council demanded an apology and threatened further action if this did not take place.

He stressed that the preliminary withdrawal of the Russian ambassador from Washington was a very serious diplomatic step. The rejection of Joe Biden is considered great in Moscow. This is mainly due to the fact that he criticized the human rights situation in Russia and threatened tougher US sanctions.

Update from March 17th, 10:35 p.m.: On Wednesday Russia ordered its ambassador to Washington, Anatoly Antonov, back to Moscow for deliberations. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Moscow announced on Wednesday evening that relations between the two countries should be analyzed in consultations with Antonov. Specifically, the conversation should be about how the relationships that are in a “dead end” could be corrected. “We are interested in preventing irreversible deterioration,” it said.

Update from March 17th, 3:20 p.m.: US President Joe Biden attacked Russian ruler Vladimir Putin in a television interview. The sharp remarks sparked criticism in Russia. “Biden has insulted the citizens of our country with his statements,” complains parliamentary leader Vyacheslav Volodin in the news channel Telegram. He accuses the USA of “hysteria” and “powerlessness”. “Putin is our president, attacks on him are attacks on our country,” quotes him dpa continue.

US President Joe Biden had already announced a tougher course against Russia during the election campaign. The chairman of the State Duma Foreign Affairs Committee, Leonid Sluzki, told the agency about possible new US sanctions Interfax According to: “We will find a clear and appropriate answer to all restrictive measures on the part of the USA, especially because of such contrived occasions”.

Update from March 17th, 1:35 p.m.: The tone between Washington and Moscow is getting rougher. After an intelligence report accuses Russia of interfering in the US presidential election, Joe Biden attacks the Russian government sharply. “He’s going to pay a price,” Biden remarked to Russian President Vladimir Putin. By doing ABCWhen asked whether Putin was a “killer”, the US President replied to the interview with the words: “I do”. In a telephone conversation with the Russian President, Biden said, with a view to possible interference by Moscow: “I know you and you know me. If I find that this has happened, be prepared, ”reports die dpa.

The US secret services accuse Russia of interfering in the 2020 presidential election with a disinformation campaign. Biden’s election victory was “detrimental to Russian interests,” the report said. The Kremlin denies any interference in the race for president.

Update from March 17th, 1:30 p.m.: Now Russia is reacting to the intelligence report, which accuses the Kremlin of influencing the US presidential elections in 2020. Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov rejects the findings of the paper as “false, absolutely unfounded and unfounded”. Russia did not interfere in the elections, quoted the dpa the government spokesman, claims to the contrary only harm “the already tarnished Russian-American relations”.

First report from March 17th, 11.50 a.m.:

Washington DC – Russia stood up for Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election. This is the conclusion reached by an intelligence report published by the office of intelligence coordinator Avril Haines on Tuesday. The interference was “approved and carried out” by Vladimir Putin and his government, it said. Although direct attacks on the election infrastructure did not take place, Moscow had “influenced the public perception of the candidates in the USA [wollen]“, It says in the report. For this, Russian agents probably spoke specifically to confidants in Trump’s environment.

The report explains Russia’s attempt to influence the 2020 US election. Russia relied on its secret service, state media, internet trolls and allies in Ukraine in its campaign, it said. Moscow’s goal: to discredit Trump competitor Joe Biden and thus secure Trump’s re-election. To this end, Russian agents had approached Trump’s confidants. They should start investigations into Biden’s corruption allegations in order to undermine the credibility of the Democratic presidential candidate.

The New York Times brings Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani into play, who in the past repeatedly voiced corruption allegations against Joe Biden’s family. As the intelligence report reveals, one of Moscow’s main strategies was to accuse Biden and his family of corruption in connection with Ukraine.

The intelligence report accuses Russia of “undermining trust in the US electoral system and increasing the social divisions among the people of America”. Although direct attacks on the electoral infrastructure, as in the 2016 votes, did not take place, the disinformation campaign was intended to secure Trump’s re-election. The Russian government considered Biden’s election victory “detrimental to Russian interests,” the report said.

As the intelligence report shows, not only Russia is said to have interfered in the 2020 US presidential election. Iran also tried to influence the vote. However, Tehran’s goals were contrary to Russia’s attempts at meddling. Iran was concerned with reducing the chances of Trump’s re-election and increasing the division in American society. Tehran did not attack the electoral infrastructure directly. (jjf / dpa)