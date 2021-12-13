The Champions League draw had already ended and all the teams were getting an idea of the rivals they will face next February. At that moment, no one considered that three hours later the draw should be repeated in its entirety due to a computer failure.
Within what is possible for Spanish teams, with the exception of Real Madrid who had been touched by one of the Cinderellas, it does not mean any harm, since everything that is avoiding Bayern Munich and Manchester City will be welcome at Wanda and in the Ceramic Stadium.
The error occurred when UEFA put Liverpool’s ball into the hype of Atlético de Madrid’s rivals, a rival that could in no case touch him since they had shared a group, and had left Manchester United out of this same hype. Atlético de Madrid, through a statement on their social networks, formalized a complaint against UEFA that has decided to repeat the draw, which has already been declared void, at 3:00 p.m.
An error of this type cannot occur under any circumstances in an organization like UEFA, considered together with FIFA the most important body in the world of football. As far as possible, they have tried to save the ballot by repeating the draw, because if they fail to do so, it could have become one of the most notorious scandals in the modern history of this discipline.
On the other hand, there is the complaint of Real Madrid that it considers “scandalous” that the draw is repeated, since its party had been established before the ruling occurred. This news will cause a lot of commotion and we will surely be talking about it for weeks, but here it is like everything; those who had been harmed by receiving a difficult opponent will be in favor of the repetition and those who had begun to face the round of 16 calmly because chance had granted them an easier confrontation will position themselves against the UEFA decision .
#Scandal #UEFA #error #forces #repeat #Champions #League #draw
Leave a Reply