A new scandal has shaken the world of football. Bruce Mwape, coach of the Zambia women’s team, is being investigated by FIFA after a complaint of sexual abuse of several players, according to reports from Guardian.
In September 2022, the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) reported that an investigation had been launched and evidence pointed to senior manager Bruce Mwape and under-17 coach Kaluba Kangwa. To these tests, we should add the testimony of several players. All this has recently been revealed by the aforementioned media.
“If Mwape wants to sleep with someone, you have to say yes. It is normal for the coach to sleep with the players of our team, ”he said to Guardian a player who has remained anonymous.
Also from the British media they add the testimony of another source close to the team that indicates that the Zambian Federation knew about these abuses: “The federation turns a blind eye because the women’s team has had good results. It is his way of showing success and a good image to the public and authorities. But from behind, things are very ugly, ”he added.
As mentioned, the Zambian Federation launched the investigation that is now also being carried out by FIFA to uncover these alleged abuses: “Although we have no official complaints from anyone about the allegations, we consider them to be very serious and have opened an investigation into the matter. We will collaborate with the Zambian Police and other stakeholders,” Zambia Football Association Secretary General Adrian Kashala said in a statement to Associated Press.
“We prefer that an independent body like FIFA can handle investigations. We are going to put sanctions; we have enough rules and regulations within football that we can deal with,” FAZ president Andrew Kamanga said in October.
This scandal comes to light a few days after the start of the 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, where the Zambian team is one of the participants.
