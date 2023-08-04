The Zambian team achieved its first victory in World Cups with the 3-1 against Costa Rica, at the end of its participation in Group C. However, the team is involved in a scandal due to accusations against its coach.

Fifa launched an investigation against the coach Bruce Mwape after being accused of touching the chest of one of his directed.

Serious complaint

Soccer’s governing body received a formal complaint about the alleged incident, which reportedly took place last Friday after training.

This scandal was revealed by the English newspaper The Guardian, which includes the statement of a source close to the delegation who said: “It is not appropriate for a coach to touch a player’s breasts.” According to the source, the coach’s attitude was seen by several footballers. The intention was to immediately report the incident, but they decided to wait to play the last game to avoid reprisals from DT.

The accusation was formalized in front of a FIFA delegate who accompanied the team during their stay in the organizing country.

“We can confirm that a complaint regarding the Zambia women’s national team has been received and is currently being investigated. We cannot provide further details about an ongoing investigation for obvious confidentiality reasons,” a Fifa spokesperson told the English media.

“When guilt is established, FIFA applies the strongest possible sanctions, including removing individuals from the game for life. Our track record shows it,” he adds.

But the scandal is more serious, before the tournament, one of the soccer players on the squad denounced: “If he wants to sleep with someone, you have to say yes. It is normal for the coach to sleep with the players of our team”.

The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) already reported in September 2022 that it had sent an investigation into allegations of sexual abuse by Bruce Mwape.

