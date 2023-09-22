Democratic Senator Bob Menendez of New Jersey and his wife, Nadine Menendez, were accused of accepting “hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes” in exchange for “protecting and enriching businessmen and benefiting the Government of Egypt,” the Federal Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York announced this Friday.

“Senator Menéndez used his power and influence, including his leadership role on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, to benefit the Government of Egypt in various ways; “among other actions, the senator allegedly provided confidential information from the United States Government to Egyptian officials and took steps to secretly assist the Government of Egypt,” federal prosecutor Damian Williams explained in a conference this Friday.

The bribes, according to the Prosecutor’s Office, that the Menéndez family received from at least 2018 to 2022 were: cash, gold, mortgage payments, a job that required almost no presence for Nadine and a Mercedes-Benz vehicle.

Williams also noted that when FBI agents searched the senator’s residence and safe They found “approximately $500,000 in cash, stuffed in envelopes and cabinets” and that “some of the money was stuffed in the senator’s jacket pockets.”

Also charged in the case are the three businessmen who allegedly bribed Menéndez: Wael Hana, José Uribe and Fred Daibes.

Menéndez and Nadine are charged with three counts: conspiracy to commit bribery, conspiracy to commit fraud in the honest rendering of services, and conspiracy to commit extortion under color of official right.

Hana, Uribe and Daibes, for their part, are accused of the first two of those charges.

However, Williams said the investigation is ongoing and they are not done yet.

“I want to encourage anyone who has information to come forward and to do so quickly,” he concluded.

For its part, Senator Menéndez defended his innocence in a statement.

Devastating evidence in Menendez indictment. “Over $480,000 in cash—much of it stuffed into envelopes and hidden in clothing, closets, and a safe—was discovered in the home… Some of the envelopes contained the fingerprints and/or DNA of” co-defendant making alleged bribes . pic.twitter.com/IMmXkzF4cO — Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) September 22, 2023

Those behind this campaign simply cannot accept that a first-generation Latin American from humble origins could become a United States senator.

“Those behind this campaign simply cannot accept that a first-generation Latin American from humble origins can become a United States senator and serve with honor and distinction,” said the politician who comes from a Cuban family.

However, according to NBC, Menéndez, who aspired to re-election in 2024, will resign from his position due to the accusation.

This is the second time Menendez has been charged with federal bribery.

In 2015, he was charged with 14 criminal counts related to hundreds of thousands of dollars in lavish gifts and campaign donations he received from a Florida ophthalmologist, Salomon Melgen.

While Melgen was later convicted of fraud and sentenced to more than 15 years in prison, the prosecution against Menendez was dropped after a trial that ended with a hung jury.

