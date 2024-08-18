Another scandal was experienced in football Türkiyewhich is experiencing a serious security problem. The president of the Fenerbahce He was attacked with bottles during a match against Goztepe.

According to the criteria of

He Fenerbahceone of the three most successful clubs in Turkey, accused Göztepe of Izmir, with whom it tied last night (2-2) in a Super League match, of “football terrorism” for an attack on its president, Ali Koç.

“We will closely follow the process following the complaint filed by our president, Ali Koçagainst all the directors (of Göztepe), especially against the football terrorist” who committed the attack, said a statement released today by Fenerbahce on the X network, formerly Twitter.

Videos posted on social media show how the president Ali Koç He was escorted by a series of men onto the field and out of nowhere a bottle attack began to rain down.

The incident took place in the second half of the match at the Goztepe Gursel Aksel Stadium, when the director, president of the club since 2018, re-elected last June, came down from his box to the field of play in the middle of the match that had to be suspended around minute 50 in the middle of the attack.

The club’s statement said Fenerbahce fans were not allowed into the stands normally reserved for fans of the visiting club and many were even left outside the stadium, so Koç came out to the stands to greet them.

The Fenerbahce president was arguing with a member of the rival team during a match against Goztepe when, suddenly, bottles and other objects began to be thrown at him from the home side’s stands, one of which hit his security guard.

The attack continued and stadium security could do little to stop another scandalous image that overshadows Turkish football. Koç was pushed by a member of the home team and fell to the ground as he was hit by a hail of bottles.

Ali, head of the Portuguese coach’s club Jose Mourinho, He sustained head injuries after being hit and had to leave the pitch escorted by security. A member of the home team was arrested for assaulting the Fenerbahce president.

Fenerbahce’s statement strongly criticised the fact that the man was not immediately arrested, saying he was able to remain in the stands and leave the stadium afterwards without being harassed.

This morning, however, Izmir police reported the arrest of the suspect, who was taken to the police station.

Fenerbahce, who have not won the Super League for ten years, finished second last season and the signing of Portuguese coach José Mourinho last June has revived fans’ expectations.

Göztepe is playing in the Super League this year, after finishing second in the 1 Liga, the second division of Turkish football, last season and being promoted to the first division.

SPORTS