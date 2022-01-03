Home page world

The U20 national ice hockey team of Russia causes a scandal on the flight from Calgary (Canada) to Frankfurt Airport. They arrive at their home in Moscow with a significant delay. © Gavriil Grigorov / Imago

On the way home from the U20 World Cup in Canada, the Russian national ice hockey team causes a scandal. The plane to Frankfurt takes off without them.

Frankfurt / Calgary – Plenty of reasons to be on your way to airport Frankfurt* The Russian U20 national ice hockey team didn’t really want to let it go. The World Cup tournament in Canada was just because of more frequent occurrences corona-Cases * been canceled. Instead of playing for the title at the prestigious event in Edmonton, the young Russians had to fly home. And even that ended in disaster.

The fact that AirCanada’s flight AC848 from Calgary to the airport on New Year’s Eve (December 31, 2021) was several hours late Frankfurt* took off is nothing unusual. However, as the Calgary Herald reports, the problem was not of a technical nature. Rather, the Russian ice hockey players smoked on board the Boeing 787-9, did not wear mouth and nose protection and ignored all instructions from on-board personnel and the police.

The result: all passengers had to leave the plane. The luggage of the ice hockey players was cleared again. The Czech U20 team was also not allowed to make the journey to Frankfurt. Compared to the Calgary Herald, their team manager denied that his team had behaved wrongly. Rather, the similar look of the sweatshirts gave a wrong impression.

According to an official of the Czech delegation, AirCanada apologized to the iDnes.cz portal for the misunderstanding, apparently with an overnight stay in a hotel and a flight to Frankfurt the next day – without the Russians on board. On Twitter, some passengers shared the spectacle in Calgary with the world. With a delay of three hours, the AirCanada plane finally landed on New Years Day (01/01/2022) at 2.15 p.m. at Frankfurt Airport.

In terms of sport, things didn’t go well for the Russian team either. Of the three preliminary round games played, two were lost. The German team came back from the canceled U20 World Cup in Canada with a win after extra time (2: 1 against the Czech Republic) and a defeat (1: 3 against Finland). The junior title fights in Canada have always been a big event and in North America they also get a huge response from the media. (esa)

