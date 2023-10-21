The NBA she is shocked. The start of the season has been busy, but not because of the action of the quintets, but because of a court case that shakes the organization.

Brandon Millerplayer of Charlotte Hornetswas reported for death by negligence.

What is known

Marca e, a Spanish sports newspaper, warns that the player was not accused of any crime despite having brought the weapon that ended the life of a 23-year-old girl, but the family reopens the case.



Raietta Heardthe mother of Jamea Jonae Harrisa woman murdered near the University of Alabama During the month of January, he returned to the fray and filed a lawsuit, in the United States District Court for the Northern District of the Western Division of Alabama, against three men who at that time were university players, against the past number 2 in the draft, Brandon Miller, former Crimson Tide player Darius Miles and another man, Michael Davis,” it is said.

The case

And he added: “Jamea Jonae Harris, 23, was murdered with a firearm on January 15. Both Miles and Davis are charged with capital murder, while Miller was described as a cooperating witness, since he was the one who handed over the murder weapon.”

According to what is known, “he was not charged in the first person with any crime, but the lawsuit filed by the lawyers maintains that the defendants “knew or should have known that bringing a dangerous weapon to a dispute and firing it would likely result in harm to those around them. “so he is once again involved in the cause.”

His lawyer assures that the player never touched the weapon and that he did not know “that his teammates intended to use it and goes so far as to state that the weapon was hidden under clothing while he was in his car, implying that he did not even know it was there.” .

