Major League Baseball faces a new scandalin which the protagonist is one of the figures with the greatest future in this sport, the Dominican shortstop Wander Franco.

The MLB opened an investigation into Franco, a 22-year-old shortstop, for an alleged relationship with a minor under 14 years of age. For now, his team, the Tampa Bay Rays, withdrew his image from media commercials and billboards in the stadium.

Tampa radio and television also removed any reference to Franco in their Rays game promotions amid the investigation.

Franco was on administrative leave this Tuesday. He hasn’t played with the Rays since Aug. 14.

In recent days, two girls mentioned that they had a relationship with the Dominican. One of them, according to the newspaper Marca, did it publicly: she uploaded images with Franco on her Instagram account, which was later closed. And another told the authorities directly, the Dominican newspaper Diario Libre published.



The legislation of the Dominican Republic considers any type of sexual contact with minors under 18 years of age illegal, for which Franco can be prosecuted in that country.

What is known from the investigation

A unit of US prosecutors focused on minors and gender violence is in charge of the investigation against Franco, who could face Carlos for sexual assault and child abuse.

“It is a very sensitive issue because there is a minor involved,” said one of the prosecutors, Ángel Darío Tejera, to the AP agency.

The player did a live on Instagram on August 13, in which he denied the accusations:

🇩🇴⚾ | Wander Franco denies rumors that point to an alleged relationship with a minor under 14 years of age. Through his Instagram account, the Tampa Rays shortstop assured that he is focused on his performance as a professional MLB player. pic.twitter.com/YBLIxfDKvS — WORLD ALERTS 🗺️ (@AlertasMundial) August 14, 2023

The administrative license allows Franco to continue receiving his salary, the highest of the Rays in its history: he signed a contract of 182 million dollars for 11 seasons in 2021. However, if he is found guilty, it will be void.

