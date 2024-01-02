The shortstop of the Tampa Bay Raysthe dominican Wander Franco, He was arrested this Monday after appearing before the Public ministry of the province of Puerto Plata (north)which investigates allegations that the player had intimate relations with a minor.

Franco, 22 years old, went to the Puerto Plata Prosecutor's Office accompanied by his lawyers, after last December 28 he failed to comply with the summons issued to him by the national director of the Department of Girls, Boys, Adolescents and Families of the Attorney General's Office, the magistrate Olga Dina.

After several hours of interrogation in the Comprehensive Care Unit for Victims of Gender Violence, The player was detained, as was the mother of the minor with whom he supposedly Frank had sexual relations.

The magistrate Luisa Marmolejos gave to media in Puerto Plata that Franco will be informed of coercive measures in a court of Permanent Care of that city.

NOW: after hours of interrogation, they execute an arrest warrant against baseball player Wander Franco for accusations related to a minor.

On Wednesday, the permanent court judge will hear a request for a measure of coercion against the athlete in which he will request prison… pic.twitter.com/K56meVVV3p — Dr. Félix Portes (@FelixPortes) January 1, 2024

Frank went to Public ministry accompanied by his lawyers Teodosio Jáquez Encarnación and Francisco Rodríguez Consoró, as they themselves informed the media in a brief note accompanied by a photo of the player at the Puerto Plata Prosecutor's Office.

Frank saw its regular season shortened in August with the Tampa Rays, after the Office of the Commissioner of the Big leagues placed him on a restricted list, to later include him on administrative leave, after images of the player with a minor emerged on social networks.

Until his last match of 2023, his third campaign in the Major Leagues, Franco He had posted a batting average of .281, with 17 home runs, 58 RBIs, 65 runs scored and stealing 30 bases.

He is considered a great shortstop defender and has a powerful arm and speed in his legs. When he was called to Big leagues In 2021 he was rated as the best prospect in all of baseball. In the Dominican Republic The sexual relationship of an adult with minors is classified as sexual abuse and the prison sentence can reach up to 5 years.

With information from EFE.

