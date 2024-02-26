You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Pereira vs. Junior.
Pereira vs. Junior.
The coastal team tied Pereira in injury time.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
Deportivo Pereira They touched victory this Sunday on matchday 9 of the League against Junior, but in the end the Matecaña team was dissatisfied with the controversial draw of the coastal team, 3-3.
As injury time passed, Pereira won 3-2 with a great performance by Carlos Darwin Quintero.
That's when the controversial play came. A center to the area Carlos Bacca, In an advanced position, he tries to play the ball, which in the end does not touch. The Matecaña goalkeeper reacts, but on the rebound the player Andrés Rodríguez.
The referee of the match, Andrés Rojas, He had to review the play on the VAR and still considered the goal to be legitimate.
The controversial play in Deportivo Pereira-Junior. Carlos Bacca is clearly offside and tries to head the ball. For me it interferes with the goalkeeper's vision. pic.twitter.com/Fx9bkh0tzN
— Juan Andrés Pineda (@juanpinedar27) February 26, 2024
The play has sparked great controversy on social networks. Some referee analysts are already criticizing the central defender's decision.
Super offside:
Pereira vs Junior
League
Date 9
Referee: Andrés Rojas
Minute 90+4: The movement of forward Bacca is clearly interference in the game, that movement distracts and hinders the local goalkeeper.
It is terrible that a FIFA referee cannot interpret well. pic.twitter.com/JfVO5hOlYF
— Wilmer Barahona H. (@ArbitrabajoFrente) February 26, 2024
