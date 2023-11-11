The final of low size soccer world cup It ended in scandal, as the title match was marked by complaints towards the referee, so Paraguay, one of the finalists, decided to withdraw.

Argentina dominated the match but in Paraguay they were not at all satisfied with the referee’s decisions.

This coincided with the climate of hostility that existed in the Argentinos Juniors micro-stadium, where bottles began to fall and there were offensive chants towards the Paraguayans.

The Paraguayan discontent was such that the coach ordered the team to leave the field and go to the dressing room, when Argentina was winning 3-1 and there were 4 minutes left in the first half.

Paraguay abandoned, encouraged by the players from Brazil, Colombia and Bolivia who were in the stands.

Argentina🇦🇷 defeated Paraguay🇵🇾 3-1 in the final of the Low-Size Soccer World Cup, until it was suspended due to incidents. The visiting team does not come out to play the rest of the game at the Argentinos Juniors micro-stadium.pic.twitter.com/ZlNwzKRZvF — VarskySports (@VarskySports) November 11, 2023

20 minutes later, the Paraguayan delegation returned to the field but to say goodbye to their fans, despite the organizers’ attempt to resume the match.

Thus, Argentina celebrated winning the world title.

SPORTS

More sports news