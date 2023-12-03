This Saturday, the Uefa held the draw for the Euro 2024, which will be played in Germany from June 14 to July 14. However, one particular detail took the spotlight and the draw was left in the background.

Uefa, which will distribute a total of 331 million euros Among the teams participating in the tournament, an investigation will begin due to some moans that were heard live and were not ignored by several spectators.

In it Hamburg Elbphilharmonie, epicenter of the draw, some strange sounds were heard that left the spectators and people who attended the place stunned.

At the time that Giorgio Marchetti, Uefa’s director of competitions, took out the Swiss ballot, groans could be heard in the background. “You hear a strange noise, but it has stopped,” was one of the comments on social networks.

According to the information provided by the youtuber Daniel Jarvis It would all have been a joke of his in bad taste that went viral through his X account (formerly Twitter).

“Listen, it was us, it was us. “We put it there, we put the phone there, we called it, sexual noise in the Euro 2024 draw.”Jarvis said on his networks.

The particular thing is that it is not the first time that the YouTuber intervenes in a live broadcast to make sexual sounds. Last September 16, in the game between Liverpool and Wolverhampton, he also made the same type of joke to the BBC.

