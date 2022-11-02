Robbery, drug trafficking, prostitution management or families linked to organized crime: the curriculum of many British policemen gives the creeps

A UK police officer kidnapped, raped and killed a 33-year-old girl, Sarah Everard (a marketing executive), later arrested her on the false accusation of having violated Covid restrictions. THEThe British Ministry of the Interior therefore commissioned a research on agents in the country.

A disturbing case, that of Sarah, which shocked public opinion, even in the face of various crimes previously committed by the man and which emerged following his arrest, all seasoned with his change of body without anyone coming account of the previous acts.

The report focused on police officers, firefighters and rescue officers (HMICFRS), in order to assess a possible propensity to misbehavior or even to commit crimes. The authors of the survey heard 11,000 people, including officers and staff. The result is a disturbing portrait that harms the many strangers colleagues.

Lots of British male police officers they watch racy videos when they are on duty, torment their colleagues, and stop cars driven by “beautiful women” for no apparent reason. The investigation reveals a widespread culture made up of “misogyny, sexism and predatory behavior towards policewomen, staff and the public”. Of the women who responded to the survey, “an alarming number reported appalling behavior by male colleagues,” raising concerns about the risks to people outside the police. And this is the softer part of the investigation.

It turns out that quite a few officers entered the police despite having criminal records, including serious ones, for robbery, drug trafficking, prostitution management or having family members linked to organized crime.

The inspectors examined law enforcement agencies such as the MET (Metropolitan Police Service), the Cumbria Constabulary (the territorial police force in England covering Cumbria, a region bordering Scotland) and those operating in South Wales, Nottingham. and in the Dorse.

In the collection of the evidence of the investigations carried out by the agents for criminal events, anomalies emerged that could put the investigations themselves in crisis, as well as the safety of the citizens involved. Out of 725 cases examined, in 131 the decision taken by the agent was judged “at best questionable”.

“It’s all too easy for the wrong people to join the police and stay there,” British inspector Matt Parr told the BBC. referring to fragility of checks on the status of agents. Police forces are not providing the close supervision and monitoring necessary for those who want to join law enforcement.

“If the police are to rebuild public trust and protect their female officers and staff, the control must be much stricter and sexual misconduct taken more seriously,” the inspector said.

Among others it emerged that a police chief allowed the transfer of an officer accused of sexually assaulting young officers and another person, because he believed it would “make the police force more diverse.”

The cuts in public spending introduced by the Conservative government since 2010, combined with the abandonment or retirement of experienced officers, have meant a hole of 50,000 that the government is trying to hire. Currently, the report says, the military is under enormous pressure to recruit agents. But during the pandemic, recruiting was done online and meant some people became police officers without even face-to-face interviews.

