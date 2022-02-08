A scandal broke out in the Manchester City. accuse Jack Grealishplayer of the English national team, of having tried to enter a bar while intoxicated.

In a video shared on TikTok, the footballer is seen alongside teammates including Kyle Walker and Riyad Mahrez near a Bavarian beer cellar in Manchester city centre.

The footballer, who cost City £100m, is held by some people.

“Man like Jacky, too drunk to enter,” wrote the author of the video before uploading it.

“Jack broke, he can’t get in, look at him, Jack broke,” is heard in some screams.

City position

City explained that the video was recorded on Sunday night and that the players had a day off on Monday, before returning to training on Tuesday ahead of Wednesday night’s Premier League match against Brentford.

“I’m so upset because they didn’t invite me. I don’t like it, I hope that next time they invite me to dinner,” Pep Guardila joked.

“The video does not show exactly what happened. Have dinner together, sober, enjoying with your companions. The players know the risk when they go out because of social media, but all of them: Riyad, Kyle, Ally (Marland, prop man) and Jack were perfect. But I will fine them because they didn’t invite me,” he said.

