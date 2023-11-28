This Tuesday the fifth day of the group stage of the Champions League takes place. One of the most striking matches will be played by Paris Saint Germain and Newcastle in zone F.

It is a special match for both teams, their properties (Saudi Arabia in Newcastle and Qatar in PSG) They have had a historic rivalry in the Middle East and the intensity of the game has been experienced since the previous one.

Kylian Mbappe (C) could do little against the power of the English team.

Furthermore, the Parisians do not forget the beating that the English gave them on matchday two of the group. They crushed them 4-1 in the stadium St James’ Park and they revealed the French football shortcomings.

Brutal pitched battle in Paris

On Monday night (in Paris), several unfortunate events occurred that overshadowed the football celebration. fans of Paris Saint Germain cornered some Newcastle fans in a bar in the city of light.



As revealed by the French and Italian press, a handful of fans arrived at the scene and attacked the Newcastle team with flares, who defended themselves by throwing chairs and beers.

The authorities have not confirmed if there are any serious injuries from the violent event that occurred in a bar that was completely destroyed.

