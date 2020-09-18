Scandal in the Bundestag: only the AfD claps at an FDP speech. The reactions to this are violent: “Apparently still not learned …”

During a speech on 30 years of German reunification, there was one Scandal in the Bundestag .

The Thuringian FDP MP Gerald Ullrich received strong applause from the AfD – because he was on the election of Thomas Kemmerich (FDP) Thuringian Prime Minister alluded to in February 2020.

Also from the SPD * came critical voices on Ullrich's speech.

Berlin – In February 2020 was Thomas Kemmerich (FDP) with votes from AfD* was elected Prime Minister of Thuringia after several ballots – although the FDP had won five percent of the vote. After cross-party criticism of the election, he resigned just three days later. On the occasion of a speech on “Thirty Years of Reunification” the FDP member of the Bundestag Gerald Ullrich now on this choice – and earned applause from the for his wording AfD.

Confidence in democracy has fallen sharply, especially in eastern Germany Ullrich (FDP) in his speech on September 18, 2020 in the Bundestag. To blame for the loss of confidence in politics is that Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU)* had called for the election to be withdrawn.

Scandal in the Bundestag: FDP man receives applause from the AfD – but not from his own parliamentary group

Ullrich received applause for this comment – but not from his own fraction, as is usually the case in Bundestag. It was that AfD parliamentary groupwho applauded closed. “God knows I’m not proud of this applause,” said Ullrich directly, then added: “But unfortunately it’s the truth.”

Ullrich shows that the AfD applause for his speech does not seem embarrassing – because he posted exactly this section on Twitter:

An excerpt from my speech today in #Bundestag for 30 years #Reunion. @fdp_thueringen pic.twitter.com/ukB9VmrYfn – Gerald Ullrich Member of the Bundestag (@G_UllrichFDP) September 18, 2020

He had addressed the Federal Government Commissioner for Eastern Europe directly, Marco Wanderwitz (CDU)– “Please don’t go blind in the left eye, as well as in the right.” The predecessor of Wanderwitz, Christian Hirte (CDU) had been forced to resign because he said in a tweet Thomas Kemmerich (FDP) as a “candidate of the middle” – and thus indirectly through right scandals heavily burdened Thuringian AfD had called the “party of the middle”.

Reactions to the FDP scandal in the Bundestag: “What should you do with such people?”

The aforementioned wandering joke reacted with a tweet: “What should you do with people like that?” Was his reaction, which was probably mainly related to Ullrich. “The FDP Thuringia has still not learned that the election of Mr. Kemmerich with AfD votes was wrong. “

Bundestag straight. The FDP Thuringia has still not learned that the election of Mr Kemmerich with AfD votes was wrong. That is why it is not his own parliamentary group that applauds Ullrich, but the AfD. What should you do with such people? … – Marco Wanderwitz (@wanderwitz) September 18, 2020

Also from the SPD * came critical voices on Ullrich’s speech. “Incomprehensible! Gerald Ullrich is still defending Thomas Kemmerich’s election as MP with the votes of right-wing extremists – and for this he receives applause from the AfD in the Bundestag, ”said the Erfurt MP Carsten Schneider.

Incomprehensible! @G_UllrichFDP is still defending the election of Thomas Kemmerich as MP with the votes of right-wing extremists – and gets the #Bundestag Applause from the #AfD. The #FDP in Thuringia simply does not want to learn from their mistakes. pic.twitter.com/X6HycvwOYT – Carsten Schneider (@schneidercar) September 18, 2020

