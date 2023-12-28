The Africa Cup It is one of the most annoying national team competitions for clubs in Europe, who lose their stars in January and February. Among the most notable cases are that of the Egyptian Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)the Cameroonian André Onana (Manchester United), among others.

However, the Africa Cup He usually leaves particular moments that go viral on social networks. That was what happened this Thursday when the official call for the Cameroon team for the tournament was announced.

The technician Rigobert Song announced his selections to defend the colors of his country in the championship that will take place in Ivory Coast between January 13 and February 11, 2024.

The particular thing about the list was the call of Wilfried Nathan Douala, a 17-year-old midfielder who will make his official debut with the Cameroonian senior team, but who appears much older than what the Federation chaired by the former player says Samuel Eto'o.

Social networks 'exploded' when they learned that the midfielder who plays in the Victoria United 'She is one of the young promises of Cameroon' and she is only 17 years old, when her appearance says she is older.

The surprise that Internet users got is that, according to the official file presented by the Cameroonian Football Federationthe player was born in 2006 and is not yet 18 years old.

Away from what is said on social networks, Douala closely followed DT Song's press conference and celebrated his first call-up to his country's senior national team in his living room.

🇨🇲 The moment Victoria United's Wilfried Nathan Douala found out he's been included in Cameroon's final squad for the AFCON. Imagine receiving your debut national team call-up at just 17 😃#AFCON2023 pic.twitter.com/XV6gZnRkxL — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) December 28, 2023

