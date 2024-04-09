TOaron Cortés, Spanish tennis player and former number 955 in the world ranking, was suspended for 15 years following an investigation that revealed his involvement in corrupt activities within the sport.

The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) announced this measure after Cortés admitted to having committed 35 violations against the tennis anti-corruption program.

The irregularities, which took place between 2016 and 2018, include actions as serious as manipulating the results of matches, accepting money in exchange, not informing the authorities about bribery attempts, betting on tennis matches and providing money to tournament organizers in exchange for wildcards or invitations.

As part of the sanction, in addition to the suspension, Cortés faces a fine of $75,000 (approximately 69,000 euros), of which a substantial amount ($56,250) will be forgiven if he manages not to repeat his corrupt behavior.

Cortés, who achieved his highest ranking in September 2017, cooperated with the ITIA investigation from the beginning, which is reflected in the agency's decision to partially reduce the fine imposed.

The sanction imposed on Cortés, 29, comes into force as of March 27, 2024 and will extend until March 26, 2039. During this time, the player is excluded from participating, training or attending any event associated with the ITIA or any national tennis association.

