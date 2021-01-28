Since December 27, when the Covid vaccination campaign began here, Spain applied 173,000 people –0.3 percent of its population – the two doses, that passport to immunity against the coronavirus that we hope so much.

And just over 1,300,000 Spaniards received, so far, only the first dose, although some did it from a scandalous modeThey are politicians, mayors, civil servants, the military, trade unionists and even a bishop who, by accommodation, sneaked into the priority line to receive the hopeful jab that scares away the virus.

When in November he announced the vaccination plan for Spain, the former Minister of Health and today candidate for president of Catalonia, Salvador Illa, clarified that the first to be immunized would be the elderly who live in nursing homes, health personnel in general and those who work in nursing homes.

However, names, more or less known, are added to the embarrassing list of those who skipped the vaccination protocol with sloppy excuses such as arguing that they put the body to leftover doses that, if they did not apply them, they were destined to be discarded. Of the more than 700 denounced, only five resigned from their positions.

v 1.5 Vaccination in the world Tap to explore the data Source: Owid

Infographic: Clarion

One of the high command who should not have given in to the temptation to get vaccinated earlier than he was due was the Chief of the Defense Staff, Miguel Angel Villarroya, a familiar face for Spaniards since, during the first months of the pandemic, he used to participate in the daily videoconferences that the government gave to report on the evolution of the coronavirus in Spain.

After having been vaccinated along with other high officials in the Army, Villarroya, 63, I quit.

Another regrettable gesture was that of bishop of Mallorca, Sebastià Taltavull, who administered the vaccination irregularly, on January 5, in a residence for retired priests.

Admiral General Teodoro López Calderón is sworn in as the new Chief of Defense Staff after Miguel Ángel Villarroya resigns. Photo: EFE

In Murcia, the former Minister of Health, Manuel Villegas, and another 400 employees of the Ministry were vaccinated without being part of the priority group and the same happened with mayors and officials of the Valencian Community, of Catalonia, of Madrid, of the Basque Country, of Ceuta, of Galicia.

There will be no second

Furious at the untidiness, the Valencian regional president, Ximo Puig, exploded saying that those who have received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, avoiding the protocol in their territory, they would not receive the second.

CASES

0.000.000 00,000



per million inhab. DEATHS

00,000 0.000

per million inhab. Source: Johns Hopkins

Chart: Flourish | Infographic: Clarion

However, the director of the Center for the Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies and spokesman for the management of the pandemic in Spain, Fernando Simón, considered that it is a mistake not to provide the second dose of the vaccine, despite the fact that certain people have vaccinated without their responsibility to do so.

Cases in other countries

Spain leads, in Europe, the scandal of the vaccinated with accommodation, but it is not the only country where the Creole vivacity has drained doses of vaccines that should wait. In Italy there were reported cases and in Poland, up to posed as a healthcare worker to former Prime Minister Leszek Miller and thus prick his arm.

In Spain, the shameful cases of improper vaccination of public or influential people will be analyzed this Thursday in the first Interterritorial Council of the National Health System, chaired by the new Minister of Health, Carolina Darias. He will do so on his first day in office that Salvador Illa just left to focus on the Catalan elections on February 14.

The Ministry revealed that it will seek mechanisms to apply “preventive and corrective measures that are necessary.”

Crime or moral fault

“Did those who went ahead to receive the vaccine when they still had to wait in line commit a crime?” Asks Spanish society.

Jurists agree that non-compliance with a protocol does not imply crime since the law is not being broken nor is there enrichment involved. But they assure: “The conduct does not fit into any crime regulated in the Penal Code. It cannot be penalized. In order to be convicted in the future, the code would have to be reformed ”.

Spain lives days of nervousness around vaccines due to the doses that do not arrive and the clumsiness of those who use their influence to get vaccinated first. None of them even thought of evoking Elvis’s gesture from the mid-1950s as an excuse, when the king of rock photographed himself getting vaccinated against polio and managed to get thousands of young people to follow in his footsteps to help eradicate that disease in U.S.

Madrid. Correspondent

ap