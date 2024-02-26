Controversy rages in Spainafter the arrest of the African Jannick Buyla. The player, who comes from playing the African Cup of Nations with Equatorial Guinea, He was captured by the Police last week for alleged match-fixing.

To the footballer of Linares Deportivo de la Primera Rfef He is accused and could be charged with the crime of corruption between individuals for trying to buy two players in the match between Badajoz and Pontevedra, in 2022 – 2023.

“The investigations revolve around a match that was played on May 20, 2023 at the stadium New Nursery of Badajoz, corresponding to the penultimate day of the 2022-23 Primera RFEF season. The local team, in which he then played Buyla, needed to beat Pontevedra, who came into that matchday mathematically relegated, to maintain their chances of saving themselves on the last matchday of the championship in a duel with Córdoba CF,” the newspaper explained. The confidential from Spain.

“Days before the match in Extremadura, two players from the Pontevedra CF, the defender David Soto and goalkeeper Pablo Cacharrón, They reported to their board and to the Association of Spanish Footballers (AFE) that someone had called them to ask them to let themselves win in exchange for 10,000 euros or a contract for the following season. Soto did not recognize his interlocutor at first, but after the conversation he was watching videos of different CD Badajoz players and identified Buyla's voice '”without a doubt,'” said the aforementioned media.

The complaint of the Spanish Footballers Association was transferred to the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) and to the Spanish Police. Pontevedra CF explained that they did not line up the two players involved in the case to protect the team.

Authorities are investigating the duel that had some glaring errors. According to the aforementioned newspaper, in the final stretch of the match the Pontevedra goalkeeper made an incredible mistake that generated a clear scoring chance for the local team: it was wasted.

Bajadoz's 1-0 lead came after the visiting goalkeeper made another inexplicable mistake, which the rival striker celebrated before scoring the goal, he said. The confidential. That match and that victory allowed Bajadoz to continue clinging to the hope of not losing the category and trying to save themselves on the last date.

“The Police arrested him on Tuesday, February 13 in the town of Jaén by order of the Investigative Court number 3 of Badajoz. The midfielder born in Zaragoza refused to testify. Investigators have focused on other suspects involved in this fraud,” revealed the cited newspaper.

