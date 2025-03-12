The World Association of FIS has taken out after the suit scandal at the Nordic Ski World Cup and, in addition to three Norwegian team officers, also suspended the two-time ski jumping world champion of Trondheim, Marius Lindvik, and his teammate Johann André Forfang. Against the two athletes and the officials around the head coach Magnus Brevig, which was already suspended by the Norwegian ski association, will be determined by the Großschanze last Saturday because of their “alleged participation in illegal material manipulation”.

“The situation is obviously extremely worrying and disappointing,” said FIS General Secretary Michel Vion. Until the end of the procedure, they are temporarily suspended from participating in FIS events and events of national ski associations, “said the World Association. This applies now-at the RAW-Air tour, a jump series in Scandinavia starting this Thursday, you are closed. A scene like in Trondheim, where Lindvik and the second -placed Andreas Wellinger stand next to each other at an award ceremony, will no longer exist.

Opinion Ski jumping :Norway has given his World Cup a massive image damage with the tightening scandal Comment from Barbara Klimke

The Norwegian team has reinforced the inside seams with solid material during the jump suits, which has increased the stiffness of the suits and thus the flight ability. The association’s ski jumping, Jan-Erik Aalbu, admitted the conscious manipulations on Sunday after anonymous videos had appeared from the illegal sewing work. In the meantime, the FIS has also confiscated all the jump suits that were worn by the Norwegians at the World Cup in Trondheim in the ski jump competitions, both for men and women. The suits are examined again. What this has been after the many days that have passed between the individual competitions is to be seen. It’s a beginning. Because the intentional cheating of the World Cup host will deal with the ski jumping scene for a long time.

According to Tande, various nations have manipulated. A team even borrowed the Norwegian machine

Lindvik, 26, and Forfang, 29, who also won the gold medal in the mixed team, asserted not knowingly jumped with manipulated suits on Monday. This is considerably questioned – not only by experts like Sven Hannawald. Andreas Wellinger can also “imagine it very hard”, as he said at Servus TV. He knows “from experience from the past twelve years in which I am now: If changes take place on the suit, I stand there. I realize that it is different and ask what was changed ”.

As part of the discussions, several former Norwegian ski jumpers have now admitted to having cheated during their career. “Everyone really does that,” said Daniel-Andre Tandé, team Olympic champion 2018 in Pyeongchang, the Norwegian broadcasting NRK: “Yes, I dare to say that I have done this several times.”

In addition to Tande, Jacobsen and Johan Remen Evensen also admitted to participating in competitions during their careers with manipulated material. “Fraud” is a “hard word,” said Jacobsen, who won the four -hill tour in 2007. “But I can’t say with my hand on my heart that I didn’t do it. Because if fraud by definition means having a suit that is a little too big, then I cheated. “

It was not just about illegal changes in the suit, as the Norwegians reported. Shoes, gloves and even the underwear would be manipulated. Tande reported that the Norwegians had changed their excessive suit material with a perforation machine in 2019 so that they passed the air permeability test. According to Tande, the various nations had done that another team would have borrowed the Norwegian machine.

The trio sees the main culprit at the World Association FIS, which stimulates the jumper with its regulations and does not always pass through consistently. Tande went so far to say that the inspectors would not consider visible manipulations so that you had the right winner: “It is the best for the product if a Norwegian wins in Norweg or an Austrian in Austria. That is well known. “