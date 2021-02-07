Mayors who consider themselves important and a minister who doesn’t understand: When it comes to the sequence of vaccinations, there is sometimes chaos.

MAGDEBURG dpa | After several violations of the vaccination sequence in Saxony-Anhalt, Minister of Health Petra Grimm-Benne (SPD) criticized those responsible. “I have no understanding if nationwide vaccination sequences are disregarded,” said the minister on Saturday. “That applies to Stendal, that applies to Wittenberg, that applies to Halle.” Violations had previously become known from all three circles.

A final assessment is not yet possible, it will first be reported, said Grimm-Benne. “But one thing is certain: Saxony-Anhalt receives vaccine from the federal government. And it is determined who should receive this in first priority. “And that’s just as well.”

It was first announced on Thursday that the District of Stendal vaccinated more than 300 police officers in January. The district justified this with a field trial for vaccinations outside the vaccination centers. Police officers do not belong to the first priority group and are therefore not actually allowed to be vaccinated yet. On Saturday, Halle’s mayor Bernd Wiegand (independent) admitted that he and ten city councilors had already been vaccinated.

Also the District Administrator of Wittenberg, Jürgen Dannenberg (left) and his deputy should have already been vaccinated according to media reports, but the district and district administrator were initially not available for comment on Saturday. The Ministry of Health confirmed, however, that Grimm-Benne had asked the Wittenberg and Stendal districts to submit a written statement on the allegations.

Grimm-Benne, who claims to have not yet been vaccinated, just like her employees, showed understanding for criticism of the district’s approach. “I understand the angry reactions from citizens who cannot get appointments for those entitled to vaccinations,” said the minister. “When politicians get vaccinated and act as if the establishment of the federal government were nothing more than a vague recommendation,” says Grimm-Benne. “That also shakes my trust deeply.”