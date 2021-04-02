A new case of irregular vaccination amid the second wave of coronavirus and the difficulties in inoculating the population. This time, the scandal shakes the province of Santa Fe, where by administrative “error” they immunized about 100 employees of Culture who are not over 70 years of age and do not belong to any risk group.

The irregularities occurred last week and were revealed by the site Rosario3 Thursday. The Peronist government Omar perotti launched an investigation to determine what happened.

The vaccine to public agents was applied in Rosario and once the irregularity was known, the provincial Minister of Culture, Jorge Llonch, blamed the agents who received it.

“The people who were vaccinated and now point out that it was not they should act with civic responsibility, show solidarity and not do so“, said the official in statements to local media.

The first explanation that emerged from the provincial government was that there are employees of that ministry listed as part of Education, from the time when both portfolios worked together. But that situation dates back to 2007.

Llonch clarified that the portfolio he leads “never passed a list and cabinet personnel were not vaccinated. “

The scandal in Santa Fe comes amid vaccine shortages across the country. Photo Maxi Failla

Most of those who received the vaccine are plant employees with several years old, so the speculation was that it could be a administrative error.

There are also artistic education teachers who are linked to the Ministry of Culture. But from the province they clarified that “those who do not have teaching hours, cannot and should not be on the list sent by officials of the Ministry of Education.”

“We will not tolerate any mistakes. There is a clear objective and that nobody can get out of it, which is vaccination ordered by priorities. Those responsible for an action against the objectives that I have proposed, will have to face the corresponding sanctions, “said Perotti in statements reproduced by the newspaper. The capital.

The governor decided open an administrative summary to the officials of the Human Resources and Administration areas of the Ministry of Education to investigate if there were anomalous situations in the vaccination process and, if it was determined that there were, to determine responsibilities.

The first box with vaccines that arrived at the Modular Hospital Baigorria de Rosario and received the Minister of Health of Santa Fe, Sonia Martorano. Photo: Juan José García

The new vaccine scandal recalls the case of the VIP Vaccination, which affected several government officials and led to the departure of Ginés González García as head of the Ministry of Health.

The news came amid the country’s shortage of vaccines, as the second wave of infections progresses. Given the lack of doses, the Government is now negotiating the purchase of a Cuban vaccine against Covid-19.

This Thursday, the Presidency assured that 5.1 million vaccines had already been distributed and more than 4 million were applied.

Rise of infections in Santa Fe

This Thursday, the province of Santa Fe reported 975 positives in the last 24 hours, 339 belonging to the city of Rosario.

The figure was very similar to that reported in the last business days and an increase in infections has been exhibited.

With these records, those infected since the beginning of the pandemic amount to 232,421, while in Rosario there are 86,500 cases.

