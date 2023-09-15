Three players from the reserve team real Madrid They were arrested for disseminating a video of sexual content of a minor under 16 years of age.

According to judicial sources, The young woman’s mother reported them to the Civil Guard and they were captured for investigation.

The three players could go to jail or pay fines for seriously violating the privacy of the minor.

This September 14, a great scandal involving several Real Madrid figuresthe renowned multi-sports entity.

According to international agencies, one of the Real players recorded the young woman, and although the victim, at the time, gave her consent for the recording, this was not the case for its dissemination.

For this reason, The three footballers were arrested for a crime of revealing secrets of a sexual nature.

Real Madrid decided to wait to have more information about the case and take the appropriate measures.

Penalties for disseminating a sex video

According to EFE, the crime of discovery and disclosure of secrets is regulated in articles 197 to 201 of the Spanish Penal Code.

He The punishment for this crime can be three months to one year in prison for the dissemination of private images without authorization. of the affected person. Even if the victim gave consent for her to be recorded.

Article 197.7 establishes prison sentences of three months to one year or a fine of six to twelve months for anyone who, “without authorization from the affected person, disseminates, reveals or transfers to third parties images or audiovisual recordings of that which they have obtained with their consent.” in a home or in any other place out of the reach of third parties, when disclosure seriously impairs the personal privacy of that person.”

Article 197.7 indicates prison sentences of three months to one year or a fine of six to twelve months. See also The 1x1 of the Real Madrid players against Elche in the Cup

On the other hand, The sentence will be imposed in its upper half if the victim is a minor, as is the case in this case.



As a result of these arrests, the Minister of Equality of Spain, Irene Montero, has recalled through the social network Yes is yes.

GERALDINE BAJONERO VÁSQUEZ

*With information from EFE

