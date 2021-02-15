At least two ministers have resigned in recent days due to the scandal in the irregular administration of the Covid-19 vaccine to senior officials. Among those vaccinated are former President Martín Vizcarra and former Foreign Minister Elizabeth Astete. The prosecution investigates.

In Peru, prosecutors opened the investigation on the assumption that some government officials, and former officials, would have received doses of the Sinopharm vaccine months ago and in secret, even before the drug was approved for use.

“As of today (February 15), the commission will investigate, determine, how that batch arrived, who decided to go here or there, to so many ministries (…) The Ministry of Health has an idea of ​​who has been vaccinated and these could be from 15 to 20 officials, “said Health Minister Oscar Ugarte.

During his speech on the ‘RPP’ station, Ugarte pointed out that “he shares the indignation of President Francisco Sagasti” and therefore “whoever has participated in the irregular vaccination is out of their functions,” he added.

I have appointed a commission that Dr. Fernando Carbone will preside over and that will be made up of the medical, nursing and pharmaceutical chemists’ associations to investigate who are the officials who have been vaccinated and to determine the measures to be adopted. @Fourth power – Oscar Ugarte Ubilluz (@ougarteu) February 15, 2021

Sagasti, the interim president who took office amid a political crisis last November, expressed anger at the situation. “Those who have been involved in these totally improper and inappropriate acts will not have a place in my government,” Sagasti said during an interview with ‘América Televisión’.

Most of his ministers, and others who served under the command of Martín Vizcarra, have expressed that they did not receive the vaccine.

Early vaccination generates crisis in the Government

The political crisis erupted on February 11 when the former president, Martín Vizcarra, acknowledged to the media that he had been vaccinated in October, weeks before he was removed by Congress in a lightning impeachment trial.

After hearing the statement, Pilar Mazzetti, who served as Minister of Health, resigned after being summoned by Congress to give a statement on Vizcarra’s comments. Likewise, Luis Suárez and Víctor Bocangel, vice ministers, also resigned from their positions.

On February 14, Elizabeth Astete resigned as foreign minister after admitting that she received the first dose of the vaccine in January on the grounds that “she could not afford to fall ill.”

“I have presented to the President of the Republic my letter of resignation from the position of Minister of Foreign Affairs,” Astete published in a message through the social network Twitter, in which he described being vaccinated as an error.

Received the resignation of Astete, Allan Wagner, former director of the Diplomatic Academy of Peru, will take over as the new Minister of Foreign Affairs. It will be the third time that he holds the position, the first was between 1985 and 1988, under the Government of Alan García and then between 2002 and 2003 under the command of Alejandro Toledo.

Various institutions join the investigation

Zoraida Ávalos, Peru’s attorney general, announced a preliminary investigation against Vizcarra and those “responsible for handling the courtesy doses,” a spokesperson for the agency was quoted as saying by the Reuters news agency.

The Universidad Peruana Cayetano Heredia (UPCH), which was in charge of the clinical trials of the Sinopharm vaccine in Peru, said that it made itself “available to collaborate with all the investigations by the competent authorities.”

The university reported that it received a batch of 3,200 doses, additional to the 12,000 guaranteed for the vaccination of the volunteers who participated in the research process and the subsequent approval of the drug.

Likewise, the institution made it clear that neither Vizcarra nor his wife were part of the group of volunteers in the study.

Said additional batch was delivered to be administered by the research team, led by Dr. Germán Málaga, who must appear before Congress to report the reasons that allowed the application of vaccines outside the research groups.

On February 7, Peru received a first batch of 300,000 doses of vaccines produced by Sinopharm, out of a million agreed upon under an agreement. The nation began a process of immunization of health personnel, among whom President Francisco Sagasti received the vaccine.

According to the independent count from Johns Hopkins University, Peru has 1.2 million infections and 43,703 deaths from the disease.

With EFE Reuters and AFP