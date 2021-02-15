The Minister of Health of Peru, Óscar Ugarte, last Saturday during his inauguration. Presidency of Peru / EFE

The scandal unleashed in Peru after it was confirmed this weekend that former President Martín Vizcarra secretly received a vaccine against covid-19 last October, when he was still in power, does not stop growing. The former president’s admission triggered outrage in one of the countries hardest hit by the pandemic, with more than 43,000 deaths, which is also on the eve of presidential elections, called for April. The health authorities are investigating the administration of so-called “courtesy vaccines” by the Chinese state company Sinopharm while ministers and senior officials have acknowledged that they were immunized without making it public.

One of the last front-line political figures affected by the scandal has been Foreign Minister Elizabeth Astete, who resigned on Sunday night after admitting that she was vaccinated with the first dose on January 22 without notifying the current president, Francisco Sagasti. He did it with a vaccine that arrived in September along with the shipment destined for a clinical trial of that pharmaceutical company. It was “a wrong decision that I did not measure at the time,” the now former minister maintains in a statement she shared on Twitter.

Astete was a member of the negotiating team in charge of purchasing the vaccine, which in the first week of January culminated in the signing of a contract with Sinopharm. This resignation came two days after the resignation of the Minister of Health, Pilar Mazzetti, in the face of the storm generated by the vaccination of Vizcarra and his wife. On Saturday she was replaced by Óscar Ugarte, who in an interview broadcast on television reported that several officials – including two deputy ministers of the Health Ministry – were immunized in September. His department has commissioned an investigation to determine the number of people who accepted the “courtesy” doses.

Luis Suárez, one of the former vice ministers affected, also resigned on Saturday. In a statement released on Sunday night, he said that Sinopharm researchers reported that “as in other countries where phase III research is carried out, they made the candidate vaccine available [que aún se encuentra en experimentación] with the possibility of protecting the team responsible for conducting the response to the pandemic and their direct environment ”. According to the television program Cuarto Poder, the researcher-head of that clinical trial in Lima, Germán Málaga, from the Universidad Peruana Cayetano Heredia -a private center- decided to whom to administer the extra doses, in addition to those administered to the members of the team that was in contact with the study volunteers. Those doses amounted to 400.

On Saturday night, a statement from that university specified that Vizcarra was not part of the 12,000 volunteers who participated in the trial and the former president and current candidate for Congress, responded on Twitter that it caused him “great surprise” not to appear in the registry of volunteers. The politician also stated that he did not make the inoculation of the vaccine public because “it would have jeopardized the normal development of the experimental trial.” However, the criticism he has received from President Sagasti, the new Minister of Health, and the President of Congress, Mirtha Vásquez, point to the lack of transparency of the former head of state for having benefited from a product of a company with the one that the Administration was going to have million dollar purchase negotiations.

“I feel, to say the least, discomfort. Resources are being used outside the norms. It is something that should never be repeated. Anyone who has been vaccinated is left out, “said Minister Ugarte, citing the order of President Sagasti. The president questioned his predecessor. “It is serious that the former president has tried to justify something unacceptable. I feel indignant and furious, because it endangers the efforts of many Peruvians on the front line against covid-19. I still cannot understand that some officials have not taken this situation into account, ”he said in a televised interview. According to the newspaper The Republic, the number of senior officials who benefited from the vaccine is at least 50 and they belong to the Ministries of Health and Foreign Relations.

The National Prosecutor’s Office has reported that it will open an investigation against Vizcarra and those who are responsible for managing the so-called “courtesy doses” of Sinopharm. The Cayetano Heredia University, in another statement released Sunday night, assures that in September it received two groups of experimental vaccines: one for the clinical trial and the other “of 3,200 doses to be voluntarily administered to the research team and personnel related to the study”. On the latter, notes the center, they were not going to keep a record.