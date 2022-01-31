the president of Peru, peter castleaccepted the resignation of his Minister of the Interior, Avelino Guillenand also dismissed the head of the National Police (PNP), Javier Gallardo, who staged a confrontation in that sector in recent weeks.

Castillo reported, in a brief message posted on his Twitter account, that “as head of state” he decided to “terminate the appointment” of the PNP’s general commander, Javier Gallardo.

That announcement was made official early this Monday, with the publication of a resolution in the official newspaper El Peruano that concluded the functions of Gallardo and sent him to retirement.

The president also reported that he accepted the resignation of former prosecutor Avelino Guillén from the position of interior minister and thanked him “for the services rendered to the Nation.”

Guillén resigned on Friday as he did not feel supported by Castillo in his recommendation to dismiss Gallardo, with whom he had major disagreements in his opinion on replacements and promotions within this security force.

As head of state, I have decided to terminate the appointment of the commanding general of the @PolicePeruJavier Gallardo Mendoza. Likewise, I accept the resignation of the Minister of the Interior, Avelino Guillén, whom I thank for the services rendered to the Nation. – Pedro Castillo Terrones (@PedroCastilloTe) January 31, 2022

In addition, they maintained discrepancies over appointments in key Police departments and allegations of corruption within the PNP, which even stated that in the promotion process, they were paid. bribes up to $25,000.

In an interview published this Sunday in the newspaper La República, Guillén stated that “he hoped that the President of the Republic would support his minister, but he preferred to remain silent and put himself in profile.”

“That is a thunderous silence, because it says a lot, it has expressed a position of clear and direct support for the Commander General of the Police. I feel calm because, despite all the limitations and enormous challenges, we achieved the objectives that we initially set for ourselves. we had proposed,” he said.

Guillén left office a few days after the Government of Peru declared a state of emergency for citizen security in Lima and the port of Callao, neighboring the Peruvian capital, due to the increase in crimes and criminal acts.

This measure was approved last Wednesday by the Council of Ministers and implies that the National Police will maintain control of the internal order of Lima and Callao for 45 days, being able to request the support of the Armed Forces.

After having accepted the resignation of Guillén, who was the prosecutor who in 2009 achieved the historic sentence of 25 years in prison for crimes against humanity against the former president Alberto Fujimori (1990-2000), Castillo will have to appoint his fourth Minister of the Interior in just six months of Government.

