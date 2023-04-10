Monday, April 10, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Scandal in Liverpool: referee elbows Luis Díaz’s teammate in the face

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 10, 2023
in Sports
0
Scandal in Liverpool: referee elbows Luis Díaz’s teammate in the face


close

Andy Robertson gets elbowed by the referee

Andy Robertson receives an elbow from the referee.

Photo:

Screenshot ESPN, AFP Agency

Andy Robertson is elbowed by the referee.

In the video you can see the moment in which the judge loses his temper and attacks the player.

Liverpool put an end to Arsenal’s impeccable streak this Sunday by drawing a draw after the seven consecutive victories accumulated by the London team. With a good game, the team led by the German Jürgen Klopp stood up and was able to take the victory if the Egyptian striker Mohamed Salah did not miss a penalty, in the 54th minute of the game.

See also  Luis Díaz, to remain firm with Liverpool: time and TV of the game vs. Nottingham

Although the sensations seem positive in Liverpool, and more so because the peasant Luis Díaz would be back for next Monday’s game against Leeds, there are signs of anxiety due to the attack suffered by the Scottish winger Andy Robertson during the game against Liverpool. Arsenal.

In summary, an elbow to his face that came from the hands of linesman Constantine Hatzidakis.

(Don’t miss it: See the incredible Olympic goal that they classify as ‘the best in recent years’).

Referee elbows Robertson in the face

As seen on the television broadcast, at the end of the first half, Robertson went to question a decision to the referee that was pending from his band.

The player could barely speak when Judge Hatzidakis threw an elbow that, as the recordings show, hit his face.

“I know what happened, but I didn’t see it. If it happened, the images will speak for themselves”Klopp said at a press conference.

After the duel, the Association of Referees of the Premier League (PGMOL, for its acronym in English) issued a statement in this regard, during the match.

“The PGMOL is aware of an incident involving assistant referee Constantine Hatzidakis and Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson at half-time during the Liverpool-Arsenal match at Anfield. We will review the matter in its entirety once the game has concluded,” the Association said.

See also  Luis Díaz: what role will he play at Liverpool if Sadio Mané leaves?

No further details about the incident are known so far.

More news

SPORTS

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Scandal #Liverpool #referee #elbows #Luis #Díazs #teammate #face

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Feyenoord, five rings in the league to warn Roma

Feyenoord, five rings in the league to warn Roma

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result