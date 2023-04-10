Scandal in Liverpool: referee elbows Luis Díaz’s teammate in the face

Liverpool put an end to Arsenal’s impeccable streak this Sunday by drawing a draw after the seven consecutive victories accumulated by the London team. With a good game, the team led by the German Jürgen Klopp stood up and was able to take the victory if the Egyptian striker Mohamed Salah did not miss a penalty, in the 54th minute of the game.

Although the sensations seem positive in Liverpool, and more so because the peasant Luis Díaz would be back for next Monday’s game against Leeds, there are signs of anxiety due to the attack suffered by the Scottish winger Andy Robertson during the game against Liverpool. Arsenal.

In summary, an elbow to his face that came from the hands of linesman Constantine Hatzidakis.

Referee elbows Robertson in the face

As seen on the television broadcast, at the end of the first half, Robertson went to question a decision to the referee that was pending from his band.

The player could barely speak when Judge Hatzidakis threw an elbow that, as the recordings show, hit his face.



“I know what happened, but I didn’t see it. If it happened, the images will speak for themselves”Klopp said at a press conference.

After the duel, the Association of Referees of the Premier League (PGMOL, for its acronym in English) issued a statement in this regard, during the match.

“The PGMOL is aware of an incident involving assistant referee Constantine Hatzidakis and Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson at half-time during the Liverpool-Arsenal match at Anfield. We will review the matter in its entirety once the game has concluded,” the Association said.

No further details about the incident are known so far.

