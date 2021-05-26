The province of La Rioja is going through a severe crisis not only due to the strict confinement provided in the framework of the coronavirus pandemic but also due to a series of audios linked to the administration of Governor Ricardo Quintela. The messages uncovered an alleged discretionary management of funds destined to social aid as well as to the advertising schedule from the province.

The controversy was unleashed on Tuesday when some controversial audios from the provincial chief of Cabinet leaked, Juan Luna Corzo, which quickly went viral through social networks.

In one of the WhatsApp messages, the official, who is Quintela’s right hand man, warns that the money corresponding to the purchase of food bags, within the framework of the health and economic emergency affecting La Rioja.

“They tell me that the departmental COE (emergency committees) do not have pockets. Che boludo we sent them 400 lucas per week and you do not have pockets, “said the official in one of the messages to add:” It happens that the monkeys receive the money and use it for something else, for another purpose. “

After indicating that these funds were diverted by the mayors, the official comments with a protest tone: “We sent him a stronger silver so that the monkeys can receive the money and use it for something else.”

In another section of the conversation, La Rioja’s chief of staff refers to the role of the media and the management of the official guideline granted by the province within the framework of the campaign. “Radios have to be flooded because we pay all of them, “says Corzo in the message.

It also asks the Secretary of Public Communication, Light Santángelo, to increase the budget allocated to the media of the province. “You have to tell Luz to send a stronger little silver. a stronger silver for all the radios of the department so that they do a good campaign “, says the audio.

A political scandal shakes La Rioja from an audio that was leaked from a meeting of the provincial cabinet: in it an official talks about the money they send to the municipalities to buy bags of food and how the mayors spend it on something else . pic.twitter.com/TuPusz2jO7 – TN – All News (@todonoticias) May 26, 2021

The conversations were held in the privacy of a meeting in which the main provincial officials participated.

As reported, in addition to Luna Corzo, the province’s Minister of Health, Juan Carlos Vergara, was present, who can also be heard in the audios.

The meeting took place at the Government House of La Rioja, hours before the videoconference that Ricardo Quintela shared with President Alberto Fernández and the rest of the governors, on May 20.

For Governor Ricardo Quintela it is “a conversion between friends.”

The governor of La Rioja, Ricardo Quintela, tried to relativize the scandal by claiming that the controversial audios “they are normal conversations” that are held within the provincial cabinet when they are “in confidence.”

“When a cabinet has to make decisions, it makes evaluations, analyzes are made, they talk as they can be speaking in a round of friends until a conclusion is reached,” summarized the provincial president, to later clarify that “in the communication with society they speak in a different way. “

After knowing the audios, Quintela insisted that the situation occurred “between colleagues talking” and, as he indicated, it was “establishing what are the mechanisms that were going to be used to solve the problems and evaluating the pros and cons.”

“It’s a normal conversation. There is no crime to have a normal conversation between colleagues and this is what it is, “repeated the governor, to later add that the cabinet is made up of”ordinary citizens with responsibilities “granted by citizenship to” lead the destinies of the province. “

“We are doing it in the best possible way. Surely with many errors, which we have, and very few successes, but always trying to work for the common good and without harming anyone, at least deliberately,” the governor completed .

The reaction of the mayors

The audio of Luna Corzo in which she accuses the mayors of certain management of the funds destined for social assistance provoked the reaction of the mayors.

The vice-mayor of La Rioja capital, Guillermo Galvan, He referred to the statements of the provincial chief of staff, which were viralized on social networks, and warned that what the official said was framed in a crime.

“To send 400 thousand pesos and that the boys, in relation to the mayors, give them another destination, it is a crime, that is embezzlement ”Galván assured in statements to Multiplataforma Fénix.

In addition, he expressed that the fact of “sending stronger money to the media is another crime, since it is framed in what is the extortion”. The vice-mayor also considered it criminal to endorse that interior mayors participate in clandestine parties.

Faced with all these situations, he urged that “prosecutors act ex officio.”

Meanwhile, the mayor of the General Belgrano department, Carlos Romero, rejected Luna Corzo’s version. “I have to go out and say that we receive absolutely nothing. We have never received 400 thousand pesos per week for the covid ”, he assured. “This money has not entered here,” he insisted in statements to Radio Ciudad de Olta.

Romero demanded that the head of ministers himself or someone from the government come out to clarify the situation. “I already spoke it and he apologized, but I want them to make it public,” he added.

March, anger and incidents in a protest against the provincial government

In the midst of a tense social climate, a crowd mobilized with the intention of concentrating in the center of the city of La Rioja to express their rejection of the measures ordered by the provincial government in the framework of the pandemic.

The protest was scheduled for five in the afternoon, but the Government of the Province had hundreds of police officers plus COE personnel (emergency committees) to close all accesses to the Plaza 25 de Mayo, located in front of the governorate.

As a result, there were clashes between the police and the protesters. It was even reported that COE personnel they beat the protesters they were trying to pass.

The people who managed to pass the controls could not march anyway but expressed their discontent.

Prior to the demonstration, the governor had declared that “if someone calls a march they know they are committing a crime, in terms of the preservation of life we ​​will apply the law, and we are going to be relentless“.

