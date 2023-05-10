Scandal in Junior: Bolillo takes action for indiscipline, several involved

Junior from Barranquilla He fights for his qualification to the home runs of the League, but in the midst of his sporting improvement, now a new crisis has been uncovered for reasons of indiscipline.

(You may be interested: Vinicius scored a gem of a goal for Real Madrid in a draw against City, video)

It was recently revealed that the player Luis “Chino” Sandoval he was dropped from the main team for the remainder of the season.

According to El Heraldo, the player arrived at the team’s training session in state of alcoholism and the DT ‘Bolillo’ Gómez decided to separate him from the practices.

Photo: Twitter: @JuniorClubSA

‘Chino’ Sandoval is one of the players with the most indiscipline in the Junior and under the command of Arturo Reyes, he was not controlled, but his behavior off the pitch had improved since the arrival of ‘Bolillo’ to the technical direction, and he had even given more continuity and appearing.

However, the player relapsed into his alcohol problems and Hernán Darío Gómez would have made the decision not to take him into account for future games that are crucial for the classification. For now, he would not appear against Deportivo Pereira on date 19 of the League.

More indisciplined?

Sandoval would not be the only one involved in acts of indiscipline in the Junior and it is that press reports indicate that César Haydar, Ómar Albornoz, Walmer Pacheco and José Ortiz They would also be penalized for being involved in acts of indiscipline within the squad.

For now, Junior has not ruled on the other players who would be in the same condition as Luis Sandoval, but it is expected that this internal crisis that ‘Bolillo’ is experiencing will be clarified in the coming days.

FOOTBALL REDACTION

More sports news