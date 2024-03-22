TLocation: Palazzo Montecitorio, plenary hall of the House of Representatives, the larger of the two chambers of the Parliament of the Republic of Italy. Process: Discussion on the government statement by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Italian foreign and security policy, particularly on the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East. MP Angelo Bonelli, co-chair of the Green Party, which is called “Europa Verde” (Green Europe) in Italy and has a share of between three and four percent of the vote in elections, has the floor.

Matthias Rüb Political correspondent for Italy, the Vatican, Albania and Malta based in Rome.

Bonelli speaks. The attention of his parliamentary colleagues is limited. But he is particularly offended by the Prime Minister's look, which she is said to have directed at him from the government bench: “Non mi guardi con quegli occhi inquietanti!” This literally means: “Don't look at me with those worrying eyes!” What is meant rather: with that piercing look, those creepy eyes.

Meloni laughs, spreads his arms out in a gesture that is intended to express amused surprise, perhaps also helplessness, you can't do anything about your eyes, only to a limited extent. And finally pulls her blazer over her head. Out of shame so you can't see them anymore? Out of consideration so that no one has to endure her gaze anymore? Or to make fun of your colleague?

Meloni: Gesture with “ironic intent”

The photos of the head of government in parliament, her head hidden under her blazer, were immediately distributed nationally. Yes, went around the world. The Wall Street Journal even turned it into a front page photo on Friday with the caption “Don’t Look at Me With Your Disturbing Eyes.” Meanwhile, at home, Meloni apologized for her suddenly infamous gesture.

In response to the accusation that her look was disturbing, she covered her face “with an ironic intention so as not to further frighten her colleague,” she said on social media and continued: “I don't know what he means by 'disturbing look.' ' said, but I apologize to my colleague and anyone else who may feel intimidated by this.”







But MP Bonelli was not satisfied with that. He told public radio station RAI1 that he had never experienced such a gesture “even when he was at school.” He could never have imagined that this would happen in parliament: “It wasn't just the 'Wall Street Journal' that published the photo, it went around the world. This is a problem not only for Meloni, but for all of Italy. We risk being perceived as caricatures.”

But Bonelli managed to come up with a kind of apology. Not for the fact that he used the first name of the Prime Minister during the debate in the House. But for his choice of words. Instead of “disturbing eyes” he should have said: “With staring eyes like glass. With eyes that were clearly not interested in what I was saying but in belittling it.”