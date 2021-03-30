The worst scandal in Italy Since the pandemic began 13 months ago, it has just exploded when the justice system announced that it has arrested three people involved, including a regional minister, for having distorted the data of dead and infected of Sicily to evade the qualification of “red zone” that establishes the major restrictions.

The alarming data hidden they also alter the number of control swabs, to keep the rates below guard levels.

The case is so resounding that when at dusk this Tuesday the daily data were published by the National Health Service, of 16,017 infected and 529 dead in 24 hours, it was reported that the region Sicily had not sent the figures. It is the first time this has happened in the thirteen months of the pandemic.

The leader of the operation that lasted for five months is the “Assesore” of the regional president, a very important position, Ruggero Razzo.

A phrase from him on the phone, captured by the electronic devices of the police who controlled it, entered the rich history of the matufias of power in this country.

With impeccable cynicism, he ordered his collaborators to “back the dead” and alter the other data so that the Sicilian region would preserve the orange level medium risk.

The real data, on the other hand, condemned it to the “red zone” of the uncontrolled epidemic, with measures of hard restraints to the five million inhabitants of the island, business closures and, above all, the immobilization and isolation of people to contain contagions.

Queues to swab, in Turin. In Sicily they altered the data. Photo: EFE

Defendants must answer for fake material and ideological committed by public officials in public events.

The “assesore” Razza, who claimed innocent, resigned immediately under his charge and the rest of the regional government assured that they knew nothing of his maneuvers.

The preliminary investigation judge made the benevolent hypothesis that the president of the Region, Nello musumeci, from the center-right, was perhaps deceived by Mazza with false information.

In the investigation, which hit the national government installed in Rome’s Palazzo Chigi like a bomb, as well as in the other 19 Italian regions, other high-ranking officials are also being investigated.

The President of the Sicilian Region, Nello Musumeci. Photo: AP

It all started when the carabinieri discovered that a Sicilian laboratory in Alcamo had certified as negatives the results of hundreds of swabs, which actually confirmed the infections.

You listen

A high-flying maneuver was immediately suspected and wiretaps were arranged. In Sicily, the public order forces have high-level electronic devices, largely sent from the US by the FBI to control the activity of Cosa Nostra, the Sicilian mafia.

Thus the whole story was uncovered. Damages are now being assessed, which can be serious if at least some of the false negatives on swabs are found to be could infect thousands of people.

A regional leader, María Letizia Di Liberti, had started a battle to bring order to the prevailing chaos in acquiring data on infections and “tampons”, as Italians call swabs.

Electoral interests

The curious thing that now the official Di Liberti is accused of having also omitted the true data. The judge of the case indicates that it was intended to show a picture of non-existent efficiency of the Sicilian health service and of the region’s political class, concerned about losing electoral consensus if harsh anti-pandemic measures were applied, affecting broad economic sectors and so many people who lost their income from work.

Thirteen months after the start of the pandemic and with a new third wave of the pestilence exacerbated by the appearance of viruses such as the English variant, Italians today live between the hope that mass vaccination and the feeling between rabid and depressive that there is still a lot to do way to go until normality is restored.

Lost population

Italy was the country of the European Union more punished due to the pandemic and accumulates more than 106 thousand deaths. In thirteen months, national wealth fell by 10%, 600,000 jobs were lost and there are a million more absolute poor.

The Institute of Statistics reported that in 2020 they have died 746 thousand people, the highest figure since the end of World War II. Furthermore, fewer babies were ever born: just 404,000 more than in 2019.

There was also a stream of nationals and immigrants who they went abroad. Last year 386 thousand people were lost. It’s like a city has disappeared the size of Florence.

The Sicilian scandal will obviously stimulate the conflicts in the other regions because of the so-called “Bad sanitation” and political confrontations with mutual accusations of inability to manage such a serious situation.

This Tuesday the new Prime Minister Mario Draghi was vaccinated together with his wife at the central railway station, the legendary Stazione Termini in Rome, both of them inoculated with the AstraZeneca vaccine, the most discussed, to show by example that it is about a valid substance.

Draghi, the most prestigious Italian in the economic, financial and international regional organizations, who was president of the European Central Bank and saved the euro, the single currency from a serious crisis, said that he is convinced that the national mobilization in favor of the mass vaccination will get most of the Italians inoculated in the coming months.

Draghi does not make easy promises and the general mobilization is working. Three million more doses arrive, another 40 million are expected in April-May, and the daily opening of hundreds of vaccination centers confirm that in one or two months the level of Half a million injections per day.

Mathematicians and other scientists who draw up the curves of the pandemic argue that the exacerbation of the pandemic will last at least another Two or three weeks, before the death toll is stabilized at less than 400 every twenty-four hours, a figure that has endured for too long and has hammered the minds of Italians.

Armored easter

The armored Easter of Saturday 3, Sunday 4 and Monday 5 is approaching. The whole country will close in a strict quarantine destined to immobilize to the maximum to the Italians, that no longer are 60 million because population is being lost. They want to avoid contagions.

Matteo Salvini. Photo: EFE

After Easter the controversies will be renewed. The center-right leader, Mateo Salvini, despite his support for the Salvación Nacional government, is campaigning his own.

He asks that “we be allowed to live” that the activities be reopened at least in part. Prime Minister Draghi responded that “it will be science and data that will point the way.” Until the end of April, a lock has been applied because 13 of the twenty Italian regions suffer from the most distressing problem: the danger of saturation of the hospital system, already suffocated by 3,746 hospitalized in intensive care, plus another 29,163 sick from the coronavirus.

Vaccinate, vaccinate and vaccinate

The new mutations of the virus are increasingly worrying. The English variant has a viral load higher than 60% and infects at least 40% more aggressively. The worst thing is that now the youngest are infected and even the children.

Less old people, favorite candidates of the Grim Reaper, die in the first two phases of the epidemic, and fatalities are registered in age ranges that until now they were saved of death. In addition, many survivors have secondary consequences. important.

The only alternative to the deadly dilemma of the pandemic is vaccinate, vaccinate, vaccinate. Italy is already on the verge of 10 million injections inoculated, although only 3 million have received the two vaccines that mean immunization.

But the country has awakened to the mobilization. There are airports, railway stations, hospitals, show rooms, museums and also twenty thousand pharmacies, 60 thousand dentists, which are reinforcing “The war we live”, as the head of Civil Protection, Fabrizio Curcio, said in a harangue.

Rome, correspondent