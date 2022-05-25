The 75-year-old businessman kept teenagers in an apartment, treating them as “sex slaves”, then kicking them out and replacing them when they came of age because they were “too old”

Human trafficking and child rape. These are the accusations against Jacques Bouthier, 75, president of the Assu 2000 insurance brokerage group. The businessman was arrested for abusing girls between the ages of 14 and 16. Bouthier kept teenage girls in an apartment, treating them as “sex slaves”, and then kicked them out and replaced them when they came of age because they were “too old”.

The girls he allegedly abused would be seven. His wife, aware of everything, was also arrested. The investigations are triggered after a twenty-two-year-old Moroccan went to the police station in Paris and denounced her abuses by telling her story. She told police that the man would rape her for years and then replace her with a younger girl. The woman showed the cops a video with Bouthier and the new girl.

In 2020, Challenges magazine placed Bouthier in 487th place in the ranking of the greatest fortunes in France, with a personal fortune of 160 million euros.