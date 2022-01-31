Harriet Robson, ex-girlfriend of Mason Greenwood, denounced him for violence: the Manchester Police arrested the young athlete

A very black cloud seems to have hit the world of football in the last few hours. In particular in the whole environment of Manchester United and on the young footballer Mason Greenwood. Following shocking videos posted by his ex-girlfriend, the 20-year-old was arrested on suspicion of physical assault.

It is not the first time that episodes of violence and of abuse stain the world of football. There are several complaints that, over the years, various players have received from their ex girlfriends.

But this time, compared to the others, it seems that the only suppositions are ascertained by irrefutable evidence of what happened.

It all started when Harriet Robsona twenty-year-old Englishwoman famous for having been engaged for a long time to the young promising English footballer Mason Greenwood, posted on her social networks a shocking video.

The clip, which portrayed her strongly rehearsed and with the bloody facehas captured the attention not only of the media, but also of law enforcement.

The video also contained the complaint itself. In fact, the young woman pronounced the words:

To anyone who wants to know what Mason Greenwood actually does to me, here it is …

Mason Greenwood’s arrest and his club’s decision

The accusations for the young player are really serious. The story inevitably put his club, Manchester United, in front of the most obvious decision: that of suspend it from activities to new provisions.

There Manchester Policealthough he did not disclose the details of the aggressor e arrestedhas published this note which leaves very little room for doubt:

Greater Manchester police were notified today, Sunday 30 January, of images and videos online on social media posted by a woman reporting incidents of physical violence.

An investigation has been launched and, following investigations, we can confirm that a man in his 20s was arrested on charges of rape and assault. He remains in custody for questioning. Investigations are ongoing.

If all this were to be confirmed, the young footballer will be arrested and, most likely, will have to say goodbye forever to his career as a professional who had just started. Updates on this scabrous story will follow.