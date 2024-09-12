European football woke up shocked by what the German newspaper revealed Image on the true figures that were paid for the contracts Jude Bellingham, Ousmane Dembélé and Erling Haaland.

What was known was that at Borussia Dortmund has earned the not inconsiderable sum of 1.038 billion euros from the sale of players since 2015.

Image points out that in the case of Bellingham, who arrived at Real Madrid, The transfer fee was set at 103 million euros. “This summer alone, the title of LaLiga and the Champions League The fact that the white block achieved last year allowed the German team to earn ten more in bonuses,” says Marca de España.

And he adds: “But the most curious thing about Bellingham is the player’s behaviour when changing clubs. When he signed for Real Madrid, he told the club that he would only join the Bernabéu if they met the German club’s demands. Dortmund had previously wanted to sign the midfielder, who was only 16 years old, but at that time Birmingham only owned him around 300,000 euros in training rights. The midfielder stayed in England for another year and the figure rose to 30 million, including bonuses.”

They reveal that in the case of Dembélé, “Barcelona The deal was closed in 2017 for a fixed 105 million euros plus 42-43 in variables that were easy to meet, such as the minimum number of matches, qualification for the Champions League… Borussia finally, and according to the newspaper, received the total amount for the operation, 148”.

And for Haaland, “the deal was not so round considering that there was no clause stipulated until 2022. A year earlier, the City paid 60 million euros for the goalscorer. To these big names we can also add, although to a lesser extent, that of Niclas Füllkrug to West Ham for 27 kilos,” the information stated.

