A situation as uncomfortable as it was scandalous was experienced on Monday during a virtual event led by the Governor of Entre Ríos, Gustavo Bordet, when the Zoom through which the meeting was broadcast was hacked with pornographic scenes and naked people.

The act, called “Generational Encounter” and organized by the youth of the Justicialista Party to talk about the challenges of politics in a pandemic, it had as main speakers the current provincial president and the vice-governor, Laura Stratta.

However, the focus of the meeting was totally diverted when the almost 1,000 participants began to perceive scenes of explicit sex in front of the screen, in the middle of the speeches of the different speakers. Under fictitious names, there were people masturbating and others having oral sex to the amazement of those present. The images quickly went viral on the networks.

From the Governor of Entre Ríos they confirmed to Clarion that “some fake profiles they hacked the platform for a few minutes with pornographic images that as they appeared they were eliminated “.

They hacked a virtual meeting in which Gustavo Bordet participated.

The spokespersons consulted did not hesitate to describe the situation as “a clearly intolerant attitude of those who express dissent in the most reprehensible way. “

After a few minutes, the meeting normalized and he was able to continue with the planned schedule.

The governor and president of the Entre Ríos Justicialist Party appealed to the role of youth in the face of the post-pandemic future and called for inclusive work for the progress of the province.

I am optimistic about the time to come. We have to consolidate the things that unite us, give the discussions according to our convictions. East #GenerationalEncounter it is a very necessary space because youth is the engine of transformation. pic.twitter.com/UcRy9RAns0 – Gustavo Bordet (@bordet) May 18, 2021

“I am optimistic about the time to come. We have to consolidate the things that unite us, give discussions according to our convictions. This Generational Meeting is a very necessary space because youth is the engine of transformation,” said Bordet.

In this sense, he added: “I always understood politics as a collective construction, and that is also what the strength of the Frente de Todos is about. That is why we have to continue working together with Alberto Fernández and Cristina Kirchner to generate more inclusion, development and progress. “.

The invitation flyer.

In turn, Stratta agreed with Bordet and highlighted the role of young people: “I celebrate with joy and pride the participation of so many committed young people with reality. We are a generation that vindicates politics as a tool that repairs, reverses and transforms, but also that believes in the importance of a strong and present state “.

JPE