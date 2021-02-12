In a virtual meeting where different club matters were discussed and a dialogue with the team coach, the 170 fans of the Chester FC who were present gaped as they saw that his video call had been “invaded” by videos of naked women.

According to the English press, the pornographic videos suddenly appeared on the scene when the institution’s manager, Anthony Johnson, was about to speak, who made a great effort not to lose seriousness when seeing the sudden appearance of naked women on his screen.

Although this situation led to the laughter of many of the fans who were connected, Adam langan, one of the managers of the English 6th Division club who was watching what was happening , he put his hands to his head in despair.

Alan Langan’s face says it all. Photo: @multihincha

Hours later, the club explained on social media that the meeting was disturbed by “external interference”.

For its part, the team’s fan club published in a statement: “Due to the offensive material that appeared during our Zoom meeting tonight (on Thursday), we were forced to close our meeting ahead of schedule ”.

