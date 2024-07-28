This Saturday there was an embarrassing image in a preseason match in Europe. There were moments of violence in the duel between the West Brom and Mallorca, after a fight that resembled a judo match at the Olympic Games.

Majorca won the friendly match after winning 1-0, but the result was overshadowed by the violent fight that took place Samu Costa and Molumby in front of his teammates who couldn’t believe the moment.

The two players faced each other near the centre circle of the pitch. The player from West Brom The Englishman headbutted his colleague, who did not sit back and threw a right hook at him.

After being hit in the face, Molumby He responded with another right hook that connected with Samu Costa’s left cheekbone. The English team’s footballer grabbed his rival by the neck and applied a judo-style fight to knock him down.

Several footballers, who noticed what was happening, jumped into the fight to try to separate the two players who left a very negative image in the pre-season friendlies this Saturday.

