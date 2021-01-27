In Ecuador, a scandal broke out in the last hours due to the decision of the Minister of Health, Juan Carlos Zevallos, of vaccinate your relatives first in the middle of the vaccination campaign that the South American country is experiencing. Parliament voted and now requires President Lenín Moreno to remove him from office.

Unanimously (121 votes in favor and 4 abstentions), the Ecuadorian National Assembly approved on Tuesday a draft resolution to seek the departure of Zevallos, after it was published that relatives of the minister had been vaccinated against the coronavirus during the end of week.

The controversy originated after it was announced that relatives of the minister, residing in an exclusive private center for the elderly called the Geriatric Center of the Hospital de los Valles in Quito, were vaccinated over the weekend with doses from the Pablo Arturo Suárez hospital, a public institution that was intended for the care of patients with Covid-19.

The minister admitted to the newspaper Trade that in the private geriatric center where the vaccines were taken there are “several relatives” of his, including their mother.

Zevallos also spoke before the Health Commission of the National Assembly and defended his decision to have taken vaccines to a private center, instead of prioritizing the public ones. There he said that the drug will be inoculated regardless of the type of place it is, but did not convince the parliamentarians.

In other statements, he pointed out that “health personnel and gerontological residents throughout the country have the right to be vaccinated, not just public ones.”

And he explained that “the vaccines are assigned by city. In the Hospital de los Valles and in its gerontological center, the brigades (of vaccinators) of the Pablo Arturo Suárez Hospital were used, not the assigned vaccines.”

Ecuador has received 8,000 of the 86,000 doses of Pfizer / BioNTech vaccines that, according to the Health portfolio, will arrive in the country before the end of February.

The Ecuadorian vaccination plan started on January 21, and from the Ministry of Health they detailed that first line medical care personnel, older adults from geriatric centers and their caregivers would be inoculated first.

For this reason, from different sectors they came out to criticize the minister’s decision and almost unanimously asked for the official’s resignation.

“The Ombudsman requests the President of the Republic the removal or replacement of Dr. Juan Carlos Zevallos, Minister of Public Health, due to conflict of interest and lack of transparency in public management regarding the distribution and delivery of the vaccine against covid-19 “, reads a letter addressed to the president, Lenín Moreno on Monday.

On Sunday the Ombudsman, Freddy Carrión, announced that the provincial delegations of the entity he directs will carry out an exhaustive monitoring of the vaccination plan in the event of suspicions.

And in the last hours, the candidates for the Presidency for the next elections in February, the center-right Guillermo Lasso and his opponent from the correista left, Andrés Arauz, joined the demands for the removal of the minister.

“At a time when all Ecuadorians have suffered the devastating effects of the pandemic (..) it is not permissible or acceptable that the Minister of Health, using his position and influence, has decided to use part of the tiny batch of vaccines for the benefit of his family and relatives, “Lasso said in a statement on social networks in which he asked for his resignation.

For his part, the candidate of the UNES alliance, Arauz, pointed out that the rulers “abandoned covid patients to their fate, then imported few vaccines that they distribute among family and friends”, before tagging #RenunciaZevallos.

They abandoned covid patients to their fate, then imported few vaccines that they distribute among family and friends. The Moreno and Lasso government handle the pandemic without transparency or humanity. Ecuadorians, there is very little left for us to have a good government. #RenunciationZevallos – Andrés Arauz (@ecuarauz) January 25, 2021

For her part, the Secretary of Communication of the General Secretariat of the Ecuadorian Presidency, Caridad Vela, assured a radio medium that President Moreno and his cabinet support “one hundred percent” to Minister Zevallos.

An epidemiology specialist, Zevallos took office on March 21, shortly after the start of the pandemic in Ecuador and in the midst of the crisis due to the situation it caused in Guayaquil. The country reported 242,146 accumulated cases of covid-19 and 14,668 deaths on Tuesday.

