TOAtletico Mineiro from Brazil eliminated San Lorenzo from the Libertadores Cup America in a match full of controversy. The team from Belo Horizonte won this Tuesday by 1-0 with a goal from the Argentine Rodrigo Battaglia and advanced to the quarterfinals of the tournament.

El Gallo needed a victory by any score at home to qualify for the quarterfinals after having achieved a valuable 1-1 draw last week on their visit to Saint Lawrence of Argentina, and he got it by the smallest of margins.

Their opponent in the quarter-finals will be Fluminense, who also eliminated Gremio in the penalty shoot-out (4-2) after having beaten them 2-1 in regular time.

Battle in the stands

The game of Atlético Mineiro and San Lorenzo showed the worst side of the Copa Libertadores, again in Brazil. The images circulating on social media are shocking because of the police repression experienced by the fans of the Argentine team at the Arena MRV stadium in Belo Horizonte.

Everything got out of control in the final stretch of the game, when A group of Ciclón fans were subdued by the police in a corner of the stadium, in an attempt to disperse them. The game had to be stopped after 80 minutes.

The images are regrettable, the agents threw tear gas bombs at the fans and, with their batons, they brutally beat several San Lorenzo fans, who They reacted more violently and formed a riot.

Other police officers took out their weapons, which were supposedly blanks, and started shooting at the visiting fans. On the field, players from both teams told the referee what was happening so that the game could be stopped, as they were affected by the tear gas. Some of them threw themselves to the ground and claimed to be dizzy.

The judge Felipe Gonzalez The match was halted while police tried to disperse the fans and get them to leave the stadium. Videos show several fans cornered while being beaten by the officers.

Unfortunately, it was not only the fans and players who were affected. The cameras of the official broadcast showed several desperate children in those moments of panic and affected by the bombs and gas.

DSports journalist Gonzalo Arellano explained that the incidents left three Sa Lorenzo fans detained in Belo Horizonte.

