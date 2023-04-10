Scandal in Colombian soccer: three players are captured for extortion

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Once Caldas.
VIZZOR IMAGE – DIMAYOR
Once Caldas.
The professional soccer players were captured in Manizales. The crime involves a foreigner.
Three Colombian Professional Soccer players were captured during the last hours in Manizales for the crime of extortion.
This was reported by Colonel Diego Fontal Cornejo, commander of the Manizales Metropolitan Police, in a statement.
They capture three soccer players for extortion
“El Gaula Caldas, in coordination with the local Prosecutor’s Office 2 of Manizales, managed to capture 03 males in flagrante delicto for the crime of extortion, moments in which they received the sum of $500,000 from a medical student (Spanish nationality) in exchange for returning an Iphone cell phone that had been stolen days before” (sic), the authorities’ statement read.
“The 3 people captured are professional players of the Once Caldas soccer team. The perpetrators threatened to sell the cell phone if the affected person did not deliver the required sum of money,” continues the police text.
Apparently, the capture of the players took place on the night of Sunday, April 9, in the vicinity of the Cable Plaza Shopping Center, in the El Cable sector, in the capital of the Caldas department.
Although the Police have not revealed the identity of the players, local media say that those involved are youth players from the Manizale team, seriously committed to relegation.
The club is expected to issue a related statement in the coming hours.
