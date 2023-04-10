Tuesday, April 11, 2023
Scandal in Colombian soccer: three players are captured for extortion

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 10, 2023
in Sports
Scandal in Colombian soccer: three players are captured for extortion


Once Caldas

Once Caldas.

Photo:

VIZZOR IMAGE – DIMAYOR

Once Caldas.

The professional soccer players were captured in Manizales. The crime involves a foreigner.

Three Colombian Professional Soccer players were captured during the last hours in Manizales for the crime of extortion.

This was reported by Colonel Diego Fontal Cornejo, commander of the Manizales Metropolitan Police, in a statement.

(Also: Colombian collapsed on full court in Portugal; this is what is known).

They capture three soccer players for extortion

“El Gaula Caldas, in coordination with the local Prosecutor’s Office 2 of Manizales, managed to capture 03 males in flagrante delicto for the crime of extortion, moments in which they received the sum of $500,000 from a medical student (Spanish nationality) in exchange for returning an Iphone cell phone that had been stolen days before” (sic), the authorities’ statement read.

The 3 people captured are professional players of the Once Caldas soccer team. The perpetrators threatened to sell the cell phone if the affected person did not deliver the required sum of money,” continues the police text.

Apparently, the capture of the players took place on the night of Sunday, April 9, in the vicinity of the Cable Plaza Shopping Center, in the El Cable sector, in the capital of the Caldas department.

(You can read: ‘The KO of revenge’: brutal blow and controversial celebration heats the UFC).

Although the Police have not revealed the identity of the players, local media say that those involved are youth players from the Manizale team, seriously committed to relegation.

The club is expected to issue a related statement in the coming hours.

More news

SPORTS

