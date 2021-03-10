Several minors died in a military bombing against FARC dissidents on March 2 in the municipality of Calamar, which belongs to the department of Guaviare (south), as denounced by the journalist and former Bogota councilor Hollman Morris.

Morris said in a video that he received complaints from organizations, human rights defenders and families in the area that confirmed that “in said bombing carried out in the Buenos Aires village (…) approximately 14 minors have died “.

But the one who ignited the controversy was the Minister of Defense, Diego Molano.

Molano defended the actions of the Army by stating that the intervention had been legitimate because Gentil Duarte’s structure affects the Colombian population and the FARC dissidents are directly responsible. that young people are “war machines”.

The complaint was reinforced by Senator Roy Barreras who said: “We are investigating at this time for complaints from parents who report a dozen missing children and apparently (there are) 4 of them killed in a bombing on March 2 in Guaviare.” .

On March 3, the Ministry of Defense from Colombia reported that ten guerrillas from the FARC dissidents they had died in a bombardment by the Military Forces in Calamar (Guaviare) and that three others had been captured.

Faced with Morris’s complaint, the Military Forces reported this Wednesday that “in compliance with the constitutional mission, they planned and carried out a military operation within the framework of International Humanitarian Law” over an area “where terrorist actions were planned” and in which there were dissidents under the command of Miguel Botache, alias “Gentil Duarte”.

“In the development of this military operation, to date, the following results have been achieved: 12 deaths in the development of military operations; the identity, sex and age will be established by the competent authorities,” they explained in a statement.

According to the information, in the place also three people were captured and the military recovered two minors, who are in the custody of the Colombian Institute of Family Welfare (ICBF), an entity that watches over children and adolescents, in San José del Guaviare, the departmental capital.

“Also, seven rifles, two 7.62 caliber machine guns, a submachine gun, a multiple grenade launcher, a carbine, eight short weapons, 43 suppliers, 2,225 cartridges of various calibers, three sights, 60 field equipment, 15 uniforms for private use have also been seized. of the Public Force, 10 multipurpose vests and 12 laptops, “the statement detailed.

Alias ​​”Gentil Duarte” has under his command the largest group of dissidents of the FARC that operate mainly in the departments of Arauca, Vichada, Guainía, Meta, Guaviare, Vaupés, Amazonas, Caquetá, Putumayo, Nariño, Cauca and Antioquia.

“Gentil Duarte”, the first guerrilla to depart from the peace agreement signed between the Government and the FARC in November 2016, has been a crime, according to the authorities, for more than 30 years.

It is also required through multiple arrest warrants for the crimes of recruitment of minors, drug trafficking, terrorism, kidnapping, rebellion and destruction of the environment.

“Again we make public denunciation of forced recruitment of minors and we will institute a criminal complaint for the actions that the criminal structure (gang) of alias ‘Gentil Duarte’ has been carrying out, who by committing this conduct violate International Humanitarian Law “, reported the Military Forces.

Senator Barreras denounced in November 2019 that in a military bombardment in the department of Caquetá, also in the south of the country, they died seven minors, controversy that led to the resignation of then Defense Minister Guillermo Botero.

The government of President Iván Duque was accused by Barreras, in a debate in Congress, of having hidden the death of the minors from the country for months in an operation against FARC dissidents.

Source: EFE and Clarín

