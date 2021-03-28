The president of the Chubut Bank, Javier Alvaredo, was arrested at dawn on Sunday, in the city of Puerto Madryn, after the car in which he was traveling as a companion of another person evaded a police checkpoint. The Chubut governor’s official, Mariano Arcioni, ended up at the police station because, drunk, insulted and assaulted the police who followed the car in which he was traveling, which had fled.

Alvaredo’s attacks continued at the police station where he was transferred and his insults went viral in the networks, to generate a new scandal for the battered administration of Governor Arcioni, after the attack on President Alberto Fernández during his visit to the South.

“Take that off and fight, fucking”The official is heard saying, notoriously upset, when he rebukes the police officers who have already been detained.

The arrest was given after 4 in the morning this Sunday, when a vehicle control police operation, located at the corner of Roca and Gales avenues, detected a white Volkswagen Up that ignored stop signs of the police and carried out a risky evasion maneuver that, according to the official report, I could have run over the officerss about not reacting in time.

There it began a chase. The car turned and ran a red light, but was eventually intercepted. The vehicle was driven by Hernán Egurza, owner of the local channel Madryn tv, who, according to the police, refused to identify himself, to take a breathalyzer test and also allegedly insulted the policemen. Alvaredo was accompanying.

Javier Alvaredo, president of Banco Chubut, was arrested drunk. Photo file.

But the provincial official he also ended up arrested. Is that, according to the police report, the president of Banco Chubut was identified as such in front of the agents, he insulted them – even with some sexist epithets against a police officer-, filmed them and went further: “Inciting to quarrel to them ”, they describe in the part of the operation. That is, the official Alvaredo invited the policemen to fight.

The scandal did not end there. Because Alvaredo continued to threaten the policemen already at Police Station 1 in Puerto Madryn where he was transferred, as seen in videos that went viral and show it visibly drunk, while he insults the police officers and incites them to a fight again, even when his companion – also delayed – tries to calm him down.

A Sergio Massa man with background

Alvaredo’s bid to occupy the presidency of Banco Chubut SA, was presented by Governor Arcioni in May of last year and later approved by the provincial legislature.

Governor Mariano Arcioni and Sergio Massa, allies. This is how Alvaredo became a civil servant in Chubut.

Alvaredo arrived in the province of Chubut, led by the current president of the Chamber of Deputies, Sergio Massa, Arcioni’s staunchest ally at the national level. The official banker had been head of the Advisory Cabinet in the Ministry of Economy of the Nation, in 2007, in the management of that portfolio of Miguel Peirano, whom he later accompanied on his way through the Bank for Investment and Foreign Trade (BICE). Peirano, in turn, was one of the leading economists who accompanied Massa in the origins of his political space, the Frente Renovador.

Scandals are not new to Alvaredo. In June 2020, the president of Banco Chubut had been part of a controversial barbecue in Playa Unión, with other officials, politicians and local businessmen, who was denounced by residents of the spa, when organizing in clear violation of quarantine restrictions imposed by the coronavirus, a meeting that ended abruptly due to police intervention.

But not only that. Before moving to Chubut, Alvaredo I already had a background of mistreatment of policemen, while intoxicated.

On New Years Eve 2019, Alvaredo had been arrested in Mendoza after attacking two female police officers in another operation in which he had positive breathalyzer. Then, they denounced him for resistance to authority and injuries, according to the local newspaper. Are.

According to police sources, Alvaredo was detained by decision of the Puerto Madryn prosecutor on duty “until recover your normal state of lucidity ”.

Due to the scandal, rumors have already arisen that the official would present his resignation to Arcioni.

