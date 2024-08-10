The Chinese company was accused of stealing more than 4,000 bodies from crematoriums and medical laboratories to use their bones in dental grafts, a lawyer revealed on Chinese social media on Thursday.

Lawyer Yi Shenghua, president of Beijing Brave Lawyers, said: Police in the central city of Taiyuan were investigating the allegations. that the bones were used to produce allogeneic bone grafts, which are usually made from bones from other people removed during surgery with the consent of the donors.

Police in the central city of Taiyuan were investigating allegations that the bones were used to produce allogeneic bone grafts. Photo:iStock Share

A spokesman for the Taiyuan Procuratorate confirmed that authorities were investigating the allegation that a criminal network was “stealing and reselling corpses for profit fines”although he did not provide further details, reported the Hong Kong newspaper South China Morning Post.

In his social media post, Yi claimed that a company called Shanxi Aorui Biomaterials was suspected of cillegally buying corpses and limbs in the provinces of Sichuan (center), Guangxi (south) and Shandong (east) to produce bone grafts.

According to Yi, the company had earned 380 million yuan ($53 million), mainly from selling bones for dental grafts.

Allogeneic grafts are used when patients do not have enough bone density for grafts.but bone is usually taken from consenting patients undergoing operations such as hip replacements.

Allogeneic grafts are used when patients do not have enough bone density for grafts. Photo:iStock Share

Police seized more than 18 tons of bones and more than 34,000 productsaccording to documents published by Yi, cited by the Hong Kong newspaper.

The paper also reported that a suspect surnamed Su, general manager of the company, confessed to having stolen more than 4,000 corpses from crematoriums in Yunnan (south), Chongqing (center), Guizhou (center) and Sichuan.

According to the newspaper, 75 suspects have been arrested during the investigation.

The first reports appeared in the Chinese digital newspaper The Paper, references to the case have now disappeared, as have numerous articles on the subject in other media in the Asian country, where the issue has generated great public outrage.

