Suspended match in Cali vs. Junior.
The match was stopped when the visitor led 0-2.
The match between Junior and Deportivo Cali It was interrupted by bad behavior from the home team’s fans, 15 minutes from the end.
After the center David Espinosa When a Cali goal was annulled, the local fans exploded: fans from the western stands began to throw objects onto the field, there was an invasion by some fans, until the police were present.
Meanwhile, the Dimayor commissioner and the referees were defining what decision to take due to this behavior of the fans, while the players waited on the playing field.
“Excesses of complex things, difficult to control. I have not observed the goal, I think it is something similar to the one disallowed in the last game,” said Cali coach Jaime de la Pava.
The main problem was how to make the protocol for the players to go to the dressing room after the protection tunnel was damaged.
He had to be present on the field ESMAD to guarantee the safety of footballers and referees.
However, when the referees left the field there were attacks on the referees with objects thrown onto the field.
Finally the teams left the field. The official statement from Dimayor is awaited on the match, which had 15 minutes left to finish, but there were no guarantees to continue.
