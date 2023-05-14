Moraes and LoMonaco have made a deal with prosecutors to provide details of the scams while avoiding convictions

New episodes are added to the match-fixing scandal in the Brazilian leagues. Two players have confessed to their involvement and made deals never to be tried again, convicted and possibly go to jail. Juventude left-back Onitlasi Moraes and Bragantino’s Argentine defender Kevin Lomónaco have confessed to being paid to fix matches last year (both had been asked to be booked). The videos with the confessions of both to the Public Ministry of the state of Goiás, where the complaints were filed, were published by the Uol website. Each of them could get up to six years in prison. But now they are no longer considered defendants, but witnesses. However, sporting punishments, such as radiation, are not excluded. Meanwhile, their clubs have suspended them.

Money for tags — The admission of Lomónaco, from Bragantino: "He said I would make money quickly" confessed the Argentine speaking of his bribe, "That I just had to get a yellow card. I accepted. I was at the field, the day before the game, I think. He insisted, he sent messages, he said: "Let's close, brother, it's money…". But I did it without knowing it was a crime. I did it normally, I didn't ask anyone for anything". LoMonaco had been promised 70,000 reais (just over 13,000 euros today) to get booked in Bragantino-América Mineiro. The scammers deposited 30,000 reais (5,600 euros at current exchange rates) into his account, but did not pay the rest of the amount.

Repentance — Moraes said he received 25,000 reais (€4,600) for yellow cards in two games in 2022 when he played for Juventude, against Palmeiras and Goiás. The scammers had promised Moraes more money but it seems that they have not respected the agreements. The player also mentioned a match against Ceará, in which he was booked but he claims he hasn’t accepted any offers for that match. Nonetheless, he received a deposit of 20,000 reais (almost 4,000 euros) in his account, which he repaid in the following days. Moraes told prosecutors he regretted the fraud: “I knew he was wrong. I was very sorry, but it was a moment my wife and I really needed,” he revealed. “My wife got very angry.”

Excluded — Even before the confessions both had been excluded from their teams: Lomónaco from Bragantino; Moraes was at Atlético Goianiense, who loaned him to Aparecidense. The prosecutors confiscated the Argentine's cell phone and found the exchanges of messages proving corruption. In them, Kevin talks to Luís Felipe Rodrigues de Castro, who makes the offer. "I only got booked because I thought it wasn't something that would penalize the team," explained the defender.

