Sunday, September 24, 2023
Scandal in Brazil: Sao Paulo fans unleash violent fight against police; video

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 24, 2023
in Sports
September 24, 2023

Sao Paulo

Strong riots near the MorumbÃ stadium.

Strong riots near the Morumbí stadium.

Sao Paulo managed to be crowned champion of the Brazilian Cup at the Morumbí stadium.

What should have been a party in the Morumbí stadium and its surroundings, ended in a confrontation between Sao Paulo fans and the São Paulo police, after the club became champion of the 2023 Brazilian Cup, beating Flamengo.

The celebrations were marred by the fanatic fight with the city’s military police, who tried to disperse the violent people using stun bombs and tear gas.

According to press reports, the problem began because members of the police were escorting a group of Flamengo fans, to leave them in a safe place so they could get away from the Morumbí stadium.

However, They met Sao Paulo fans, who wanted to attack their rivals and members of the law. Chaos and violence broke out in the vicinity of the Morumbí stadium, where the uniformed officers tried to disperse the people with tear gas.

Several videos were published on social networks showing the moments of anguish and violence that were experienced in Sao Paulo; Several parents with their children were left in the middle of the riots and suffered the violent fight that broke out.

SPORTS
With information from Futbolred

